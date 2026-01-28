How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Suffering its first loss in three weeks, the University of Wisconsin looks to rebound and sweep the season series against border rival Minnesota tonight at the Kohl Center.



Looking in prime position to push its winning streak to six games, leading USC by 12 points with 12 minutes left, the Badgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) went cold offensively down the stretch, struggled to secure the glass, and couldn't convert late in a 73-71 loss to the Trojans Sunday.



Wisconsin shot a season-worst 34.3 percent from the floor and 24.3 percent from three, resulting in the Badgers' first Quad-2 loss of the season and a frustrating way to start a three-game homestand against bubble NCAA Tournament teams.



"The effort was there, but we go 4-for-19 from three in the second half (and) 5-for-16 from two," head coach Greg Gard said. "That's the life you live ... We've celebrated a lot when we made shots. We'll keep shooting. You don't discourage. You just make sure you keep taking the right shots and keep shooting, and good things will continue like they have."



Good things haven't come to the Gophers in several weeks, as Minnesota (10-10, 3-6 B1G) comes into Madison on a five-game losing streak. One of those losses was to Wisconsin at Williams Arena on January 13, a 78-75 defeat where John Blackwell hit a buzzer beating three-pointer. That loss represents one of four losses by more than 10 points.



Cade Tyson has been one of the elite scorers in the league, averaging 20.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He's reached double figures in all 20 games this season, including 14 points against the Badgers, but the senior is battling an ankle injury and is listed as "questionable at best" by head coach Niko Medved.

Wisconsin is not going to stop shooting three-point shots, but the #Badgers have struggled to generate offense in other ways during games when their perimeter attempts come up dryhttps://t.co/UwPw7s6ZPK — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 27, 2026

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota?

Date: Wednesday, Jan.28

Start time: 8 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering and Shon Morris)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Gophers?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 372 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.27



Odds: Wisconsin by 8.5

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-375), Minnesota (+300)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 10-10

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 9-7

Wisconsin's ATS record as a home favorite: 6-5

Wisconsin's ATS record after a loss: 4-1



Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 109-104

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 2-0

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 69-34

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 10

Last meeting, regular season: January 13, 2025, Minneapolis, Wisconsin won, 77-74



Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73



Next Five

Jan.28: Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Jan.31: Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Feb.7: at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Feb.10: at No.11 Illinois, 7 p.m.

Feb.13: No.7 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

