Wisconsin men's hockey responds with OT win, adds two points in series with Lindenwood
Senior Daniel Laatsch's game-winning goal with 18.4 seconds remaining in overtime gave Wisconsin its first win of the 2024-25 season.
Despite falling behind 2-0, the Badgers responded and took down Lindenwood 3-2. The Lions are in their third season as a Division I men's hockey program but gave Wisconsin all it could handle at the Kohl Center as Wisconsin was knocked off 4-2 in a season-opening loss Friday night.
Sophomore Quinn Finley scored Wisconsin's first goal of the game in the second period, then he evened things in the third period with his second goal of the evening.
The Badgers will remain out home next weekend for their first Big Ten series of the season against Ohio State. It will be a 7 p.m. CT puck drop on Friday and 6 p.m. CT start on Saturday.