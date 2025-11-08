Wisconsin men's hockey to hold night honoring Phil Dzick's legacy
Following his passing on October 22nd, the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team is honoring one of its most visible supporters. Next Saturday, November 15th, UW will host "Phil Night," honoring the legacy of Phil Dzick.
Dzick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1969. Before his passing at the age of 81, he became one of the most well-known supporters of Badger hockey, leading cheers among the Wisconsin faithful inside the Dane County Coliseum, Kohl Center, and LaBahn Arena.
When Wisconsin hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes, it will honor the legacy of the program superfan, known to those in Madison and throughout college hockey simply as "Phil." Dzick's widow, Mary Lou, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop, and a way for fans throughout the Kohl Center to participate in one of Dzick's signature chants. The Badgers will spread the numbers 1, 2, and 3, throughout the arena to encourage fans to participate in celebrating Wisconsin goals and cheer out, "we want more!"
Wisconsin's two-game series against Ohio State will be its final home stand of 2025. The puck drops on Friday, November 14th at 7:00 p.m. Central. The next day, on "Phil Night," the Badgers and Buckeyes get underway at 6:00 p.m. Both games are available to watch via the Big Ten Plus streaming service.