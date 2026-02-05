Wisconsin Winter Olympics schedule: when each Badgers alum is competing

Wearing a Wisconsin hockey sweater to the Milano Rho Arena won't make someone look out of place over the next two weeks.



With women's hockey beginning today with preliminary matches at the XXV Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina, Italy, six current and six former Badgers will compete for Olympic medals that will be determined in two weeks.



This morning features Wisconsin freshman Adela Šapovalivová and her Czechia team matching up against her current Badger teammates representing Team USA (Lalia Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Ava McNaughton, and Kirsten Simms) and former UW standouts Britta Curl-Salemme and Hilary Knight at 9:40 a.m. CT.

The XXV Winter Olympics officially begin tomorrow, with 12 former #Badgers competing for their respective countries. Here is who will be chasing gold in Italy. https://t.co/GFhulnyi0a — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) February 4, 2026

Later that afternoon, Canada and its five former Wisconsin athletes - Emily Clark, Blayre Turnbull, Daryl Watts, Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Sarah Nurse - look to defend its gold medal when it faces Finland.



Canada has won six of the eight Olympic golds, but USA is considered the favorite. The U.S. won gold at the inaugural tournament in Nagano and again in 2018, and has also earned four silver medals (2002, 2010, 2014, 2022) and one bronze (2006).



Here's how to watch the 12 Badgers compete in the Olympics.

Team USA Schedule

Feb. 5 — Czechia, Preliminary — 9:40 a.m. CT

Feb. 7 — Finland, Preliminary — 9:40 a.m. CT

Feb. 9 — Switzerland, Preliminary — 2:40 p.m. CT

Feb. 10 — Canada, Preliminary — 2:10 p.m. CT

Team Canada Schedule

Feb. 5 — Finland, Preliminary — 2:10 p.m. CT

Feb. 7 — Switzerland, Preliminary — 2:10 p.m. CT

Feb. 9 — Czechia, Preliminary — 2:10 p.m. CT

Feb. 10 — USA, Preliminary — 2:10 p.m. CT

Team Czechia Schedule

Feb. 5 — USA, Preliminary — 9:40 a.m. CT

Feb. 6 — Switzerland, Preliminary — 7:40 a.m. CT

Feb. 8 — Finland, Preliminary — 2:10 p.m. CT

Feb. 9 — Canada, Preliminary — 2:10 p.m. CT



Medal Round

Feb. 13 — TBD, Quarterfinal

Feb. 16 — TBD, Semifinal

Feb. 19 — TBD, Bronze Medal Game — 8:40 a.m. CT

Feb. 19 — Gold Medal Game — 1:10 p.m. CT

