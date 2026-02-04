MADISON, Wis. - The inception of the transfer portal has made it easier for college athletes seeking increased playing time or a better NIL deal to move to a different school without penalty.

Multiple former University of Wisconsin men's basketball players have taken advantage of getting a change of scenery.

Wisconsin has added its fair share of players from the transfer portal to fill holes in the roster and seen multiple players, such as A.J. Storr in 2024, John Tonje in 2025, and Nick Boyd this season, thrive in their system. The Badgers have also seen multiple players leave the program during that stretch, including some UW was once counting on to be future impact players.

How have those who left the Badgers performed in their new environment? We take a look at the former walk-ons, role players, and starters who have left the Badgers in recent years.

Wisconsin forward Xavier Amos (13) drives past Washington forward Wilhelm Breidenbach (32) during the second half of their game Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Washington 88-62. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Amos - Loyola (Ill.)

Years at Wisconsin: 2024-25

Impact with the Badgers: Played in all 37 games, averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.7 minutes.

2025-26 stats: 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 10 games.

Wisconsin recruited Amos from Northern Illinois to help add depth to its frontcourt last season. While there was an adjustment period, Amos became more involved and contributed more off the bench during conference play and the postseason, including scoring 11 points in UW's NCAA Tournament opener.

Amos was expected to compete for a larger role this season but transferred from the program after the Badgers signed forward Austin Rapp. Transferring back home to his native Chicago, Amos missed the first 11 games of the season with a hand injury but is second on the Ramblers (6-18) in scoring.

Lipscomb's Ross Candelino (30) shoots a basket while being guarded by Vanderbilt's Tyler Harris (8) during their game Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ross Candelino - Lipscomb

Years at Wisconsin: 2022-24

Impact with the Badgers: Appeared in five games as a true freshman before redshirting in 2023-24. Scored four points against South Dakota in the 2022 season opener.

2025-26 stats: 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.1 percent.

Seeing no clear path forward to playing time with young scholarship guards ahead of him, Candelino played in 17 games as a reserve last season, scoring 33 points and registering 14 rebounds in 81 minutes. He has produced in a bigger role this season with 10 games of at least 10 points (including a career-high 20 points at Cincinnati), one game of double-digit rebounds for his first collegiate double-double, and one with three steals. Lipscomb is 15-8 overall and second in the Atlantic Sun.

Mar 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Evan Mahaffey (12) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Connor Essegian - Nebraska

Years at Wisconsin: 2022-24

Impact with the Badgers: Played all 35 games (19 starts) in 2022-23, including 19 starts, and averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, but injuries and inconsistencies limited him to 33 games and 3.2 points the following season.

2025-26 stats: 5.4 points in seven games.

Essegian's struggles defensively eventually impacted his offense during his sophomore year at Wisconsin, reducing his playing time and making him realize he needed a fresh start. Landing in Nebraska, he was instrumental in helping start the Huskers' turnaround over the last two seasons.

He played in all 35 contests last year as the Huskers' sixth man and averaged 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as the Huskers' sixth man. His scoring average was third among all Big Ten reserves, while he ranked among the Big Ten leaders in both 3-pointers per game (2.2 per game, 10th) and 3-point percentage (.377, 11th). Nebraska likely doesn't win the inaugural postseason College Basketball Crown without him, as he averaged 13.3 points and scored 21 points in the title game.

While an ankle injury ended Essegian's season on November 25, he has said he will apply for a medical redshirt and hopes to return next season.

Wisconsin guard Daniel Freitag (5) shoots over Detroit Mercy guard Nate Johnson (10) during the second half of their game Sunday, December 22, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Detroit Mercy 76-53. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Freitag - Buffalo

Years at Wisconsin: 2024-25

Impact with the Badgers: Appeared in 12 games, playing a total of 27 minutes and scoring two points.

2025-26 stats: 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

The highest point guard recruit in Wisconsin's history, Freitag was an outside contender for the open starting point guard role. That notion quickly dissipated when Freitag struggled during preseason camp, and off-the-court issues caused a public breakup after the season.

He's landed on his feet with Buffalo (14-9), as Freitag's scoring ranks 28th nationally. He has 10 20-point games on his ledger and four 30-point games. He entered the week leading the Mid-American Conference and is top-15 nationally in free throw makes and attempts with 140 and 173, respectively.

Wisconsin guard Luke Haertle (12) looks to make a pass during the second half of their game Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Western Illinois 71-49. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Luke Haertle - South Dakota State

Years at Wisconsin: 2022-24

Impact with the Badgers: Following a redshirt season, Haertle appeared in 11 games for the Badgers and registered two rebounds.

2025-26 stats: 3.5 points in 12.7 minutes over 22 games.

After spending last season at Division II Winona State, leading the Warriors in points, assists, steals, blocks, and minutes played, Haertle moved back to the Division-1 level for a reserve role with the Jackrabbits. Haertle set multiple season highs at Oregon, scoring a team-best 14 points, and has played at least six minutes off the bench in the last four of the last five games.

Wisconsin forward Chris Hodges (21) is guarded by Nebraska guard Cale Jacobsen (31) during the second half of their game Sunday, January 26, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 83-55. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Hodges - Montana State

Years at Wisconsin: 2021-25

Impact with the Badgers: Played in all 34 games and scored four points.

2025-26 stats: 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in nine games.

After spending four seasons on the scout team and graduating from the University, Hodges' search for more playing time landed him with the Bobcats (13-10), where he's started all 22 games. He's averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds on 57.4 percent shooting. Last month, Hodges played 30 minutes and scored a game-high 18 points against Idaho.

Nov 11, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UCA Bears guard Camren Hunter (1) leads a fast break as Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) and forward Nick Pringle (23) look on during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-56. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Camren Hunter - Central Arkansas

Years at Wisconsin: 2024-25

Impact with the Badgers: Played in all 37 games, averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.7 minutes.

2025-26 stats: 18.7 points and 2.5 assists in 22 starts.

Hunter ended up being a one-year rental from Central Arkansas, where he was injured in 2023-24 and looked for a fresh start with the Badgers. It didn't pan out with Hunter being injured at the start of the season and never meshing with what Wisconsin was demanding.

His return to Conway, Arkansas, has been a success. He's scored in double figures in 21 of 22 games and is coming off back-to-back 30-point games.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Matthew Mors (11) slam dunks the ball into the basket during the first half against the Kansas City Roos on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at First Bank & Trust Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Mors - South Dakota State

Years at Wisconsin: 2021-22

Impact with the Badgers: Redshirt

2025-26 stats: 7.7 points on 48.2 percent shooting over 23 starts

UW had high hopes for Mors, a three-time South Dakota player of the year, but didn't account for the 6-7 forward being homesick in his one year away from home. Mors transferred two hours from his home and has played in all 122 games (70 starts) for the Jackrabbits over the last four seasons. He reached double figures in six of the last nine games and notched his first double-double of the season on January 17 against Kansas City.

Ole Miss Rebels AJ Storr takes a breather during game against Louisiana-Monroe at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

A.J. Storr - Ole Miss

Years at Wisconsin: 2023-24

Impact with the Badgers: Led the Badgers during his sophomore season with 16.8 points per game, 43.4 percent shooting from the field, and 81.2 percent from the free throw line in 2023-24. Named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and Big Ten All-Tournament Team

2025-26 stats: 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists in a starting/reserve role.

One of the more interesting prospects Wisconsin has added from the portal. Storr left St. John's following a coaching change and landed with the Badgers, who reportedly beat out the reigning national champion (UCONN), the national runner-up (San Diego State), and at least 10 other teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Storr declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season but decided to commit to a big NIL payday at Kansas (rumored to be around $1 million) instead of returning to Wisconsin. It turned out to be a disaster, as Storr averaged 15.3 minutes and 5.8 points over 33 games.

Leaving Kansas and finishing his eligibility at Ole Miss, his eight different schools in the last eight years (including high school), Storr has been the best player on an average team, leading the Rebels (11-11) in scoring 11 times. Coming off the bench since early January, Storr is averaging 19.9 points over his last seven games.

Vermont forward Gus Yalden | Vermont Athletics

Gus Yalden - Vermont

Years at Wisconsin: 2023-24

Impact with the Badgers: Redshirted.

2025-26 stats: 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Yalden was supposed to be the next great pick-and-pop big for the Badgers, but the former four-star prospect had multiple off-the-court problems that led to his transfer from the program.

After playing 26 games at Seton Hall last season, averaging 8.4 mpg, 1.8 ppg, and 1.5 rpg, Yalden has played well for the Catamounts (14-9) by reaching at least 15 points in 11 games and leading the team in scoring.

