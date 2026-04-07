John Blackwell's Departure Reveals Where Wisconsin Stands in Modern College Basketball Landscape

In a move even those wearing the most Cardinal-tinted lenses could foresee, Wisconsin basketball lost its star shooting guard John Blackwell to the transfer portal Monday.

The junior's decision to leave Madison is by far the most consequential piece of the offseason puzzle for the Badgers thus far. It was always going to be a long-shot to retain the star guard, who is reportedly commanding a ludicrous amount of money in the transfer portal.

Now, Wisconsin can focus on rebuilding its backcourt with significantly more clarity. In today's modern college basketball landscape, dominated by NIL and the transfer portal, there's no use lamenting the loss of the dynamic home-grown guard. This is simply the reality of the sport. However, Blackwell's departure does provide a good point of reference for where Wisconsin basketball stands on a national level.

Mid-Major, Blue Blood or Somewhere In-Between?

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell talks to Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard. | Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images

No, Wisconsin isn't a mid-major program and it doesn't operate like one, contrary to what a certain personality at ESPN Madison recently proclaimed. But Wisconsin is also clearly far from being a Blue Blood in any sense of the word — financially or otherwise.

Head coach Greg Gard has built some tremendous rosters in the modern (transfer portal/NIL) era. And while NIL and revenue-sharing contracts aren't made public, I can personally guarantee that Wisconsin hasn't shelled out $5 Million for a single player, which is the higher end of Blackwell's rumored asking price.

The Badgers aren't dropping that kind of money on one player. They're not shopping for their roster at at a luxury designer store. But they're not exactly digging through the bins at goodwill, either.

Through international recruiting, high school signee development and smart allocation of its resources, Wisconsin basketball has devised a roster-building system that, so far, has allowed it to be extremely competitive in the stacked and wealthy Big Ten.

Sure, Gard has landed some big names in the portal that plenty of big-time schools wanted (AJ Storr, Nick Boyd, ect). But when Blackwell announced his intention to enter the portal Monday, he immediately became arguably the top guard available. Wisconsin has never had a shot with players like that.

Don't Hate the Player...

Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Blackwell's departure is certainly a sad day for Badgers fans. He poured his heart and soul onto the Kohl Center court for three years, surpassing every expectation and developing into one of the best guards in the country.

But his decision to seek a new program that can give him a raise and has a better shot at a deep NCAA Tournament run shouldn't draw the ire of any Badger fan. If you frown upon that, you also have to frown upon Nick Boyd transferring from San Diego State to Wisconsin. Or Austin Rapp transferring from Portland. Or any recent incoming transfer that left a smaller program for a raise and a shot at glory with the Badgers.

In comparison to the vast majority of programs, Wisconsin is a destination. It's a program that consistently competes within its own conference and consistently attracts high-end talent.

For probably around 95 percent of players, Wisconsin is a destination. For the other five percent — players who evolve into national stars like Blackwell — the Badgers are a stepping stone to the very top of the sport and athletic departments prepared to spend tens of millions of dollars on their basketball roster.

Does that make Wisconsin a stepping-stone program? Only in the case of a player as talented — and as expensive — as Blackwell.