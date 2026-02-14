Wisconsin Badgers Coach Predicts Sophomore Edge Rusher Will Break Out in 2026

The Wisconsin Badgers defense leaned on the breakout performances of freshmen linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano last season to give them a much-needed boost down the stretch.

The coaching staff sees another young linebacker ready to make a similar leap in 2026.

In an interview with ESPN Madison, outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell identified the player he thinks could be this fall's version of Posa and Catalano.

"I really think Nick Clayton is in that category of players," Mitchell said. "(He) was a true freshman that probably earned a right to play more."

"I THINK NICK CLAYTON IS IN THAT (CATALANO/POSA) CATEGORY OF PLAYERS."@Coach_Mitch_ believes Nick Clayton is an OLB that Badgers fans should keep an eye on in 2026, and that he could take a Cooper Catalano/Mason Posa type leap... 👀 pic.twitter.com/gnwFjQc1Kq — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) February 12, 2026

Clayton only appeared in 13 snaps on defense last season, according to PFF, rushing the passer eight times and defending the run on the other five.

He recorded his only tackle against Ohio State and his only quarterback pressure against Middle Tennessee.

Still, he showed Mitchell enough throughout the year to have a lot of confidence in him entering 2026.

"He's got high pass rush upside. He played on every single special teams," Mitchell said. "I made the decision not to redshirt him. I wanted him to play and get Big Ten experience so we could catapult him into this 2026 season."

Brady Collins says #Badgers FR OLB Nick Clayton has put on 35 pounds since January and is running a sub 4.6 40.



“Genetically, yes, he’s very gifted, so I can’t wait to see what more seasoning will do for him.” pic.twitter.com/ep1DX5l4tY — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) June 27, 2025

Wisconsin was loaded with depth at the edge rusher position last year, with the likes of Mason Reiger and Darryl Peterson now headed for the NFL Draft.

Clayton will still have to compete for playing time with veterans like Sebastian Cheeks and Tyrese Fearbry, but he has the endorsement of his position coach who is eager to see him continue to develop this offseason.

Clayton might not be a Week 1 starter, but don't be surprised to see him make splash plays in the edge rusher rotation this fall.

