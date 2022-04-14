Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer 2023 defensive end Ty Lofton

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in the process of offering 2023 and 2024 prospects this spring in preparation for summer visits for both classes.

The most recent offer went out to Indiana defensive end Ty Lofton from Pike High School in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defender, is rated as a three-star prospect, with scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Iowa State, as well as interest from a variety of Power-5 teams.

Given his size, Lofton could project to either defensive end or outside linebacker in Wisconsin's base 3-4 defense, though he predominately plays with his hand down as a defensive lineman for his high school.

Lofton is a disruptive player with a tireless motor on film. He probably best projects to be a defensive end at the next level, but he has some natural athleticism that makes him a versatile option in the front seven.

According to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports, Lofton will visit Madison sometime next month for an unofficial visit.

How Lofton's recruitment unfolds from here will be interesting to watch, as Iowa State offered the defensive end just hours after the Badgers on Wednesday. More offers may be on the way here shortly for the Indiana product.

