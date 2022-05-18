Wisconsin football recruiting: three new 2024 offers go out

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to make headway in the 2023 recruiting class, adding three players in one week, but that has not stopped the staff from working ahead on the 2024 recruiting class as well.

With coaches able to hit the road and evaluate players all over the country, the staff continues to be aggressive on the recruiting trail and offer athletes in the sophomore class.

Three new 2024 offers have gone out so far this week, and All Badgers is here to break down each of the talented prospects.

Titus Cram of Bondurant, Iowa

A three-star athlete according to 247 Sports and Rivals, Cram could play multiple positions at the next level, though wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted extended the offer based on his Tweet.

Cram currently holds additional offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska, at this time.

The 6-foot athlete is a twitchy and versatile playmaker that primarily plays running back and safety for his high school team on film, and the offensive side of the ball seems like the most natural fit for him right now.

He ran for 1,461 yards last year while adding 232 receiving yards and adding 28 total touchdowns for Bondurant-Farrar High School.

It is still very early in the recruiting process, but both Iowa and Iowa State, as well as Nebraska, have all had him on campus several times, so the Badgers will need to make up some ground and hope to get him to Madison sometime this summer.

Freshman outside linebacker TJ Bollers is the most recent player out of Iowa that the Badgers have signed.

You can check out Cram's sophomore highlights here.

Guerby Lambert of West Roxbury, Massachusetts

Rated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports, Guerby lambert received a scholarship offer from offensive line coach Bob Bostad on Monday evening.

The 2024 offensive lineman from Catholic Memorial High School in Massachusetts is a top-150 recruit for his class and already has an impressive offer list to date.

Wisconsin joins Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Pittsburgh in contention for Guerby, who also competes in track and field.

At 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, he has the frame to really blossom into a stellar offensive tackle at the next level, and the Badgers have had a strong history at the position.

Given his strong offer list, Guerby will likely only continue to add scholarships in the coming months, but he would represent a major get in the 2024 class if Wisconsin could manage to win out in his recruitment.

You can check out his sophomore film here.

Nick Marsh of River Rouge, Michigan

A four-star prospect in the 2024 class, Nick Marsh is one of the top wide receivers in the Midwest.

Coming from the same high school as former Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson, Marsh has other early offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Marsh is a bigger receiver at 6-foot-3 and just shy of 200 pounds, making him a potential mismatch in the Big Ten. Michigan and Michigan State will likely be tough to beat for the top-100 athlete, but Wisconsin has found success in the state of Michigan under Paul Chryst before.

He is a physically impressive player, and Marsh has a ton of upside given his size and ball skills. Wisconsin has been very active in the 2024 recruiting class when it comes to wide receivers, and Marsh is one of the top overall athletes that hold an offer from the Badgers at the position.

Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted was the staff member to share the good news with Marsh, and he has ties back to the state of Michigan, so maybe Whitted can give the Badgers a shot in this highly-contested recruitment.

Marsh and River Rouge High School lost in the State Championship game to Wisconsin signee Tommy McIntosh and DeWitt High School.

You can check out Marsh's sophomore highlights here.

