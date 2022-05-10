Wisconsin offers four-star wide receiver Rico Scott

Still trying to get ahead in the 2024 recruiting class, the Wisconsin Badgers extended an offer to wide receiver Rico Scott of Bishop McDevitt High School in Pennsylvania.

A top-250 prospect for his class, Scott is one of the top high school players in the state of Pennsylvania and has seen his recruitment ramp up over the past few weeks.

On Monday alone, Scott added offers from the Badgers and Michigan, to go along with previous Power-5 scholarships from Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

The 6-foot wide receiver is a consensus four-star prospect at this stage, and caught 25 passes for 538 yards and nine touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

Scott is a smooth runner and excels with the ball in his hands after the catch. He not only shows some nice speed on his sophomore highlights, but he also breaks tackles frequently. His abilities after the catch are a big reason he averaged over 21 yards per reception last season and is a highly-coveted prospect in the 2024 class overall.

Penn State and Pitt will likely have the inside track in Scott's recruitment considering the in-state draw, but more and more teams continue to join the race for his services, and that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

