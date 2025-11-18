7 Badgers football recruits named to WFCA all-state team in Wisconsin
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been criticized over in-state recruiting in recent years, but they've landed some of the top Wisconsin high school football players from the 2025 season.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association released its annual all-state team for this year, and five Badgers recruits earned a spot on the list.
It's headlined by Waunakee defensive lineman McCoy Smith, who was named Defensive Player of the Year for the entire state.
He committed to UW as a preferred walk-on, and he's expected to play offense as a 5-foot-10, 220 pound fullback and tight end.
Fickell's only in-state scholarship athlete also made all-state. Appleton North linebacker Ben Wenzel is a three-star recruit that ESPN ranks as a Top 25 LB in the country.
Other future Badgers on the list include Bay Port offensive lineman Aiden Dirksen and Sun Prairie East kicker/punter Brady Melum, who both accepted preferred walk-on offers for the school.
A couple of other in-state recruiting targets for Wisconsin are on the list, though those players have not announced a commitment to the program
The biggest name the Badgers are still pursuing on the all-state team is Germantown offensive lineman Cole Reiter. He is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 player in the state for the class of 2027.
More recently, Fickell's staff made a scholarship offer to Waukesha Catholic Memorial wide receiver Dustin Roach, who is currently unrated in the 2027 class.
In the 2026 class, the Badgers offered all-state Reedsburg running back Will Mikonowicz a preferred walk-on spot to play safety. He has yet to make a decision on that offer.
Fickell hasn't landed all of the top recruits in the state, but lists like these show UW is making a concerted effort to recruit some of the better players Wisconsin has to offer.