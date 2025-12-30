Wisconsin football extends scholarship to one of the state's top sophomores

One of the state's top sophomore high school prospects has received one of his most meaningful scholarship offers.



Following multiple unofficial visits to campus, Wisconsin Dells (Wis.) High sophomore defensive tackle Hendrix Dawson announced he received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin on Monday.

After a great conversation with @CoachWhit_UW I am honored to receive an offer from @BadgerFootball. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/NFjB0pbMyW — Hendrix Dawson (@HendrixDawson) December 30, 2025

A first-team all-conference selection this past season, Dawson played defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end, offensive guard, and special teams for the Chiefs. He reported finishing his season with 50 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. He also had 14 receptions for 167 yards, and a touchdown. He had 54 tackles during his freshman campaign.



Dawson measured at 6-3 and 255 pounds during Wisconsin's high school summer camp, running a 1.27 in the 10-yard dash and registered a 4.69 in the pro agility. He earned defensive line MVP honors from Wisconsin assistant coach E.J. Whitlow during his camp session.



He has also received early offers from Maryland and Minnesota.

Week 1-4 Highlights

18.5 total tackles - 14 solo tackles - 3 sacks - 7 TFLs -

1PD - 3FF - 9 catches for 122 yards - 1 TD and 1 2pt conversion https://t.co/RxHNJG8Hfw@OrryHellenbrand @coachpayneWMU @coachwhit_uw @s_kwilli32 @sixstarfootball @prepredzoneWI @WisFBRecruiting… — Hendrix Dawson (@HendrixDawson) September 14, 2025

In-state recruiting has taken a hit under Luke Fickell, who said back in July 2023 that his staff's top priority was to recruit the Wisconsin first. As recently as November, Fickell drew criticism from in-state coaches for not doing enough to keep the best players in state. The reduction in roster sizes and the pressure on Fickell to register a winning season after back-to-back bowless campaigns as seen Wisconsin spend more resources and NIL funds towards transfer portal prospects who can provide an immediate impact.



Wisconsin missed out four of the state's top five players in 2024, including Mukwonago offensive lineman Nathan Roy going to Minnesota.



Wisconsin signed four in-state prospects in the 2025 but missed out on the state's top three players in tight end James Flanigan (Notre Dame), offensive tackle Owen Strebig (Notre Dame), and cornerback Tre Poteat (Tennessee).



UW signed only Appleton linebacker Ben Wenzel in December's early signing period. Wenzel is ranked the seventh-best player in the state by 247sports, which ranks the Badgers' recruiting class 71st in the country.



Dawson is the second-known 2028 in-state prospect to receive a scholarship offer from Wisconsin, joining Hartland Arrowhead tight end Tre Oiler.

Wisconsin's only commitment in the 2027 class is Verona (Wis.) High offensive tackle Ethan McIntosh, the son of current UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh.

