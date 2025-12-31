Wisconsin Badgers could address hole at WR with another true freshman in 2026 class

The Wisconsin Badgers 2026 recruiting class was supposed to be settled after the early national signing day at the beginning of December.

But after Luke Fickell saw a mass exodus of wide receivers departing his roster, he's looking to dip back into the high school recruiting world to help fill that void.

On Wednesday, three-star wide receiver Kash Brock from Chandler, Arizona announced he received a scholarship offer from the Badgers

After a great conversation with @CoachReid_ I have received an offer to play at the University of Wisconsin!!!



🦡 pic.twitter.com/g6BilSszd6 — Kash Brock (@kashbrock10) December 31, 2025

Brock has indicated he plans to make a decision soon on his recruiting so he can be an early enrollee to join his next team in January.

That was a critical factor Fickell said he was looking for in his 2026 true freshmen so they can get to campus right away and maximize the amount of time they have to prepare for the season.

Brock was firsted committed to Colorado State before he flipped to Iowa State later this fall. He then re-opened his recruiting after head coach Matt Campbell left to take over at Penn State.

He could follow his coach to the Nittany Lions, though he has not yet announced a scholarship offer from them. He also has offers from Northwestern and Arizona, among others.

Ended my senior year a STATE CHAMPION. So grateful for the last 4 years and the opportunities given. Thank you Basha high school



Senior stats(highlights in bio)

Yrds-960

Rec-54

Tds-10 pic.twitter.com/3tiMFUoqrX — Kash Brock (@kashbrock10) December 9, 2025

The Badgers have two wide receivers already signed for the 2026 recruiting class in Keeyshawn Tabuteau and Zion Legree.

At the time, it appeared those two would be the only additions this cycle. But in the time since they signed, four Wisconsin wide receivers have said they will enter the portal, headlined by Trech Kekahuna and Eugene Hilton.

Fickell is set to only have two scholarship receivers returning from last year's roster, so adding a player like Brock could be important.

The Badgers have also been connected to a few receivers in the transfer portal as the staff is expected to bring in multiple pass catchers to support whatever quarterback they land as well.

Brock is expected to make his commitment decision soon and give Wisconsin some clarity, with the transfer portal set to officially open this weekend.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: