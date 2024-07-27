Badgers' 2025 basketball recruiting class ranks among nation's best (for now)
At the moment, the Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 men's basketball recruiting class ranks among the nation's best. The Badgers are sixth on the list and tops in the Big Ten — though it's worth noting that the rankings are going to change quite a bit over the next year.
The Badgers have two in-state commitments in their 2025 class: four-star shooting guard Zach Kinziger (De Pere) and three-star center Will Garlock (Middleton). Kinziger is the No. 127 player in the nation in his class, per 247 Sports, and Garlock is No. 161.
Again, all this means is that Greg Gard and the Badgers are off to a strong start on the 2025 recruiting trail. In that class, only two of the nation's top 25 players and eight of the top 50 are currently committed. Over time, the blue bloods will dominate the list of the country's top recruiting classes.
Wisconsin's 2024 class, which features a pair of three-star Minnesota players in Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison, ranked 64th in the nation. The Badgers were 34th in 2023.
Wisconsin is coming off a 22-win season and a first-round loss as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gone are AJ Storr (Kansas), Connor Essegian (Nebraska), Chucky Hepburn (Louisville), and Tyler Wahl (graduation), but key players like Steven Crowl, Max Klesmit, Kamari McGee, and John Blackwell are back. Gard also brought in a trio of talented transfers in Xavier Amos (Northern Illinois), Camren Hunter (Central Arkansas) and John Tonje (Missouri).