Badgers Blue-Chip RB Commit Continues Early Season Dominance

Wisconsin football's loaded 2027 recruiting class continues to look stronger and stronger.

Rankings, offer lists and stars often drive the offseason hype around big-time recruits, but when the high school football season finally rolls around, we're often given the best reminder of why the Badgers worked so hard to earn a players' services.

Wisconsin's 2027 haul, which is still a consensus top-30 class in the nation between 247Sports and On3/Rivals, features no shortage of star recruits. From the top-ranked player, viral four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams to in-state offensive tackle Cole Reiter who could've played just about anywhere, the Badgers have a strong haul of four-star prospects.

But a sleeper recruit in Wisconsin's class continues to remind why he could be one of the best players in it when all is said and done: tailback Kingston Allen from Green Bay.

Green Bay Notre Dame's Kingston Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The four-star back was considered a big deal for the Badgers when they added him. Any time a big-time ball-carrier from the Dairy State pledges to Wisconsin, it immediately conjures memories of John Clay, Melvin Gordon and Braelon Allen.

But Allen, who still holds just a handful of Power Four offers, may not be getting the respect he deserves.

After a ridiculous seven-touchdown, 464-yard explosion in Notre Dame Academy's thrilling season-opening win over Neenah, Allen picked up right where he left off in Week 2.

Against Kaukauna, Allen notched 453 yards and five scores in the win, bringing his total to 911 yards and 12 touchdowns across two games.

Notre Dame's Kingston Allen rushed for 453 yards and 5 TD on 46 carries in last night's 35-28 win over Kaukauna.



Allen has 911 yards & 12 TD in two games to start the season.



Is that good? Seems good.#wisfb pic.twitter.com/3bcjCVbZHq — Travis Wilson (@TravisBOUND) August 29, 2026

Allen has already proven to be the best halfback in Wisconsin and one of the better ball-carriers in the entire nation. 247Sports has him as the No. 7 running back in the country, while On3/Rivals slots him at at No. 20. The latter evaluation, especially, may be a little low at this point.

Allen continues to rise

Green Bay Notre Dame's Kingston Allen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is Allen on the way to earning a fifth star? I wouldn't go that far. But the tailback is already shattering every expectation, and quickly becoming one of Wisconsin's higher-priority commits in the process.

It should only be a matter of time before more big programs come calling. At the moment, Allen only lists FBS offers from Wisconsin, Northwestern and Eastern Michigan. That seems destined to change momentarily.

If Allen keeps playing like this, more big schools will have no choice but to take notice. It feels strange calling Allen underrated, slept-on or anything of that nature because again, he's universally rated highly and is a firm four-star prospect. Still, the Badgers' halfback commit doesn't feel like he's getting the respect he deserves. If he keeps posting stat-lines like his first two weeks, that won't be the case for long.