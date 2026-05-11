Badgers Close to Landing Blazing Fast Cornerback From the Deep South

Wisconsin football boasts one of the hottest recruiting departments in the country in the class of 2027, with the Badgers' current crop of signees ranking inside the top 25 nationally on both 247Sports and On3/Rivals.

Wisconsin's staffers and coaches continue to position the Badgers for success with heavily sought-after prospects in the 2027 cycle as their recruiting class comes together. New cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples will soon lean the fate of one of his top targets, Georgia native Jett Watson.

NEWS: Grayson (Ga.) CB Jett Watson has locked in his commitment date, and he will commit to Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas State, Texas Tech or Wisconsin this week.



Read: https://t.co/Aq6DOIPoBc pic.twitter.com/c9sRCQT5tK — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 11, 2026

Watson lists an impressive 30 offers over the course of his recruitment, but narrowed his list to Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas State, Texas Tech and the Badgers. Wisconsin was late to the party, however, as Steeples offered Watson on April 27. Two weeks later, the Badgers have cracked his top five and Watson is ready to commit. Here's what to know about Wisconsin's pursuit of Watson:

Abbreviated recruiting process

The timing here is interesting for multiple reasons. Again, Watson popped up on the Badgers radar just two weeks ago. He wasn't considered a top prospect at cornerback for Wisconsin; he wasn't even on their board.

The Badgers have officials lined up with handful of other cornerback targets including Evan Via, Blaise Burwell and Darryl Flemister. But Watson will commit before Wisconsin can get him on campus — or before anyone can, for that matter. He has officials scheduled to both Arkansas and Boston College, but he'll announce his decision weeks before both.

Blazing speed

Speedy new Wisconsin cornerback Eric Fletcher. | Christian Borman.

What stands out about Watson, aside from the incredible name and the long list of FBS offers? His speed. "Jett" is quite fitting for the cornerback.

Watson boasts a verified 4.41 40-yard dash time. While he's not the biggest corner at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, speed is something the Badgers have also placed a greater emphasis on recently in their quest to improve their man coverage capabilities. And Steeples has made it clear that when he says he's looking for size, that doesn't necessarily just mean height. It's also about arm length and the ability to play press man.

First domino to fall?

The Badgers don't yet have a cornerback in tow in the class of 2027. It has two projected safeties in Dustin Roach and DJ Davis, but Steeples could feasibly take as many as three corners in this cycle. Watson would be his first pledge since he took the Wisconsin job.

Steeples was brought to Madison because he's a charismatic, seasoned and highly experienced coach who excels in teaching fundamentals and technique. We have yet to see what kind of work he can do on the recruiting trail, and it would be quite the first commitment for him to land a prospect he offered less than three weeks ahead of his commitment date.