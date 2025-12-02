Wisconsin Badgers flip speedy WR for class of 2026 who was committed to Vanderbilt
The Wisconsin Badgers filled a hole at wide receiver in their 2026 recruiting class by flipping a speedster who was previously committed to Vanderbilt.
Right before the start of the early signing period, Keeyshawn Tabuteau told Rivals he is committing to the Badgers instead of the Commodores.
He is a three-star recruit out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who is ranked as a Top 70 wide receiver in the country by both 247Sports and ESPN.
Listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, he was a dynamic play-maker at the high school level who could outrun opponents up and down the field.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Tabuteau is choosing Wisconsin over offers from the likes of Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Oklahoma among others.
He fills a whole left in the Badgers recruiting class by the decommitment of four-star receiver Jayden Petit, who flipped to Oklahoma last week.
Tabuteau put up impressive production of his own this season, finishing his final high school game with nine catches for 227 yards and a touchdown.
He joins three-star recruit Zion Legree as Wisconsin's two wide receiver commits for 2026.
He's the latest add for Badgers wide receiver coach Jordan Reid who has been an impressive recruiter at the position, landing the likes of Eugene Hilton in last year's class.
He worked quickly to get another receiver in the fold and add some late momentum for the 2026 recruiting class.