A closer look at new Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kash Brock

MADISON, Wis. – Kash Brock didn't have much time to pick a new school, something the three-star wide receiver had become used to.



Evaluating his options as the early signing day approach, Brock decided less than 10 days before he was set to sign with Colorado State that he was going to flip his commitment to Iowa State, the first power-conference school that believed in him. Imagine his surprise when his head coach bolted five days later.



An early enrollee, Brock asked for and received his release from the Cyclones and quickly found a Wisconsin program desperately looking for a talented receiver who could make an immediate impact in its depleted position group.



We take a closer look at Brock and how his addition improves the program.

I have committed to The University of Wisconsin, I will enroll in January.



Thank you for all the support from players and coaches, let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/VZHEwwc9Bd — Kash Brock (@kashbrock10) January 1, 2026

Bio

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

High School: Basha in Chandler, Arizona

Position: Wide receiver

Star Rating (via 247sports composite): Three stars, rated No.275 wide receiver

Commitment date: January 1, 2026

Stats

Helping Basha to three-consecutive state playoff appearances, Brock had 54 catches for 960 yards with 10 touchdowns during his senior season in 2025, including four catches for 128 yards in the 2025 state championship game. He finished his prep career with 85 receptions for 1,370 yards and 15 touchdowns and earned an Arizona Class 6A First-Team All-Region distinction last season.

Recruiting Competition

Brock was previously committed to Colorado State and Iowa State. Following the departure of Matt Campbell to Penn State, Brock received his release from the Cyclones. Brock said Penn State was involved in his recruitment but ultimately chose the Badgers, who made contact with him shortly after his decommitment and offered him a scholarship on New Year's Eve.

He picked up power-conference offers from Northwestern and Washington State during his recruitment, as well.

Why Wisconsin?

"The message is clear that they want to win and build a winning culture at Wisconsin. My thoughts are that it's Big Ten football and it's a stepping stone to get to the NFL."

- Brock to 247sports

we like our wideouts fast around here ⚡️@kashbrock10

▫️6’2”, 175 lbs

▫️Chandler, AZ

▫️Basha High School#OnWisconsin x #JumpAroundMadTown26 pic.twitter.com/fQ7X5XAjee — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 2, 2026

Our take

Graduation and transfer portal departures of Trech Kekahuna and Eugene Hilton have thinned out the receiver group, so adding someone in the 2026 class or through the portal was important for Wisconsin.



Brock brings good size at 6-2, giving Wisconsin a tall receiver who can win contested catches. He also has speed, having qualified for state in the 110 meter hurdles, so he's an asset on go routes and with his elusiveness.



His tape shows that he can play multiple areas on the field with a versatile route tree (up or under the defense, hitch and slant routes, etc.), and he has a knack for catching passes away from his body instead of trapping them into his chest. Considering his performance in the state title game, Brock can compete on the stages where there's a higher level of pressure.

Enrolling early with the program, Brock is the third receiver the Badgers added to the 2026 class, joining signees Keeyshawn Tabuteau and Zion Legree. Wisconsin has 15 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class.

Ended my senior year a STATE CHAMPION. So grateful for the last 4 years and the opportunities given. Thank you Basha high school



Senior stats(highlights in bio)

Yrds-960

Rec-54

Tds-10 pic.twitter.com/3tiMFUoqrX — Kash Brock (@kashbrock10) December 9, 2025

More Wisconsin Badgers News: