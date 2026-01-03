The night before the college football transfer portal opened, new Wisconsin offensive line coach Eric Mateos alluded to the fact that this would be a big two weeks for the Badgers offensive line.

About that time to paint a masterpiece 😏 🦡 — Eric Mateos 🦡 (@CoachMateos) January 2, 2026

Just 24 hours after the portal opened, his plan of attack has started to take form. The Badgers have reportedly lined up multiple visits with offensive linemen, and they could be candidates to take a pair of linemen that played under Mateos last season at Arkansas.

OT Lucas Simmons, Florida State

Florida State OT Lucas Simmons has set several visits, a source tells @247Sports:



Mississippi State

Georgia Tech

Wisconsin

Georgia

James Madison



He's a former top 100 recruit. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

Simmons will look for a new home after three seasons with Florida State. He played sparingly offensively, seeing just 81 snaps in 2025. Still, as a former blue chip high school recruit that stands at 6-foot-8, he's an intriguing project for Wisconsin.

Simmons still has two years of eligibility remaining.

C Tana Alo-Tupuola, Georgia Tech

Alo-Tupuola started four of Georgia Tech's 10 games in 2025, but he played significant snaps at center in nine contests. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

After Jake Renfro entered the transfer portal, Wisconsin is left with rising redshirt sophomore Ryan Cory at center for 2025.

G Blake Cherry and T/G E'Marion Harris, Arkansas

Cherry and Harris are the first two Razorbacks' offensive linemen to have entered the transfer portal. Neither have had visits announced, but both could potentially follow Mateos to Madison.

One of the three freshman OL Eric Mateos was very high on this fall is hitting the portal. — Daniel Fair (@DanFair88) December 28, 2025

Arkansas' offensive line finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 rated unit according to Pro Football Network.

Cherry, a true freshman in 2025, will have three years of eligibility. He played sparingly offensively but saw plenty of special teams action.

Harris is entering his final season of eligibility, and he has started 24 games for Arkansas over the last two seasons. He has experience playing both the guard and tackle positions and would likely be a plug-and-play starter if he were to come to Wisconsin.

