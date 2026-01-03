Wisconsin Badgers first transfer portal addition of 2026 is former in-state safety from Iowa State

The Wisconsin Badgers' first addition in the transfer portal is a former in-state recruit who is coming back home.

On Saturday, Iowa State safety Carson Van Dinter became the first transfer portal player to announce his commitment to the Badgers this winter.

He was a three-star defensive back recruit coming out of Kaukauna High School in Wisconsin's Fox Valley.

Both On3 and 247 Sports ranked him as a Top 150 safety in the country and a Top 20 player in the state in the 2024 class.

Van Dinter redshirted his first year but played in a rotational role for the Cyclones this past fall.

His only true start this season came against Kansas, but he also played significant snaps against TCU, Arizona State, Arizona, South Dakota State and Kansas State.

According to PFF, he played most of his snaps as a strong safety and slot defender, with very few snaps as a free safety back deep.

At Wisconsin, Van Dinter should have the opportunitity to compete to start at strong safety following the graduation of Austin Brown and Owen Arnett along with Preston Zachman's departure in the transfer portal.

The Badgers bring back Matthew Jung and Matthew Traynor as their top two safeties, although the later suffered a torn ACL and could miss significant time this offseason.

Luke Fickell will likely look to bring in even more help to the secondary in the transfer portal, but Van Dinter is the first step toward adding young depth at a position that was too vulnerable in 2025.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: