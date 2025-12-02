Badgers transfer portal addition flips to Kansas 2 days after committing to Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers thought they landed a boost to their defensive line in the transfer portal with Jibriel Conde from Grand Valley State.
Two days later, he flipped his commitment to Kansas, before Luke Fickell's staff ever had the chance to sign him.
Conde visited Wisconsin last week and announced his commitment to the Badgers on Saturday.
Then Monday night, he changed his mind and decided to go to Kansas instead.
He also visited the Jayhawks last week after his visit to Madison, but he still decided at the time to commit to Wisconsin.
Evidently Conde wasn't as sure as he thought he was.
The Badgers were a shoe-in to land him from the moment he entered the portal.
Wisconsin defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs was his teammate at Grand Valley State in 2023, and the Badgers have a few former GVSU coaches and players on their staff to provide strong connections.
That didn't prove to be enough for Conde.
He would have provided some added experience (albeit at the Division-II level) to the Wisconsin defensive line that is set to graduate the top four players in its rotation.
The Badgers are set to sign two defensive line recruits in the 2026 class that should provide some youth at the position, but Fickell and his staff will have to look elsewhere in the transfer portal for more help up front.