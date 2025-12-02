Badgers transfer portal addition flips to Kansas 2 days after committing to Wisconsin

BREAKING: Grand Valley State transfer DL Jibriel Conde has Flipped his Commitment from Wisconsin to Kansas, his agent @kylelogan2221 tells @On3sports



The 6’5 280 DL committed to the Badgers Saturday



He’s ranked as the No. 1 DL in the Portal (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/rGxOq2b0eH