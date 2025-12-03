Luke Fickell and Wisconsin Badgers lose crown jewel of 2026 recruiting class

The Wisconsin Badgers have endured back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the 1991 and 1992 seasons.

And while Luke Fickell navigated recruiting through a down 2024 campaign, they've had a much tougher time getting recruits to buy in this time around.

Several class of 2026 commits have revoked their pledge, but the biggest one, on early National Signing Day, particularly stings.

Four-star running back Amari Latimer flips to West Virginia

Amari Latimer had been committed to Wisconsin since June 28. He announced Wednesday that he has flipped his commitment and will sign with West Virginia.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star RB Amari Latimer has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to West Virginia🗻



Read: https://t.co/oBvxIEHMlH pic.twitter.com/UW4cXyXelW — Rivals (@Rivals) December 3, 2025

A consensus four-star recruit, Latimer has generated plenty of buzz among Badgers fans for his impressive mix of strength, speed and athleticism for a running back.

Regular season stats.



Carries: 169

Yards: 1745

Touchdowns: 33

10.3 YPC



Receptions: 16

Yards: 252

Touchdowns: 3



- Single-game school record for rushing touchdowns (7)

- Single-game school record for rushing yards (287)

- All-time school record for career rushing yards (5,102) pic.twitter.com/PcJQtvGQTr — Amari Latimer (@amarilatimer_) November 3, 2025

Latimer had held firm since extending his pledge to the Badgers, despite fielding plenty of interest and taking visits to schools like Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia Tech. He was at Camp Randall just a couple of weeks ago to take in Wisconsin's upset win over Illinois.

Wisconsin four-star RB commit Amari Latimer already has fans in Madison #Badgers pic.twitter.com/n7ZSQ8AOrN — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) November 22, 2025

But after it seemed like Wisconsin had successfully fended off Latimer's many suitors, West Virginia stepped in and flipped the talented running back right at the last minute.

It's a particularly tough pill to swallow for the Badgers, as Latimer's decision leaves the program with just 12 high school recruits — all of whom are three-stars by Rivals' industry rankings.

Wisconsin seemingly got out ahead of Latimer's potential flip, pursuing and flipping former Florida International (FIU) commit Qwantavius Wiggins in mid-November. Wiggins officially signed with the Badgers Wednesday morning.

While Latimer's decommitment won't leave the Badgers' running back room shorthanded, it drastically dropped the 2026 class's ranking.

According to On3/Rivals, Wisconsin's class ranked 47th nationally before Latimer's flip. The change dropped Wisconsin down to 60th, which is the third worst in the Big Ten, ahead of only Nebraska and UCLA.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: