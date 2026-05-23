Badgers Make Move Towards Flipping Blue-Chip Louisville WR Commit

Wisconsin is looking to add another four-star player to its consensus Top-25 recruiting class for 2027.

The Badgers landed an official visit from Cincinnati, Ohio native Chuck Alexander, who is currently pledged to Louisville.

Louisville WR commit Charles Alexander Jr. has officials set to Wisconsin and South Carolina.



Michigan also potentially in the works.



(On3+) https://t.co/eEKXNTBjW3 pic.twitter.com/GJMcBp8f2k — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) May 23, 2026

Alexander, who's been committed to the Cardinals since Nov. 29 of 2025, ranks as a four-star prospect on On3/Rivals and a three star on 247Sports. Still, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout lists an impressive 26 FBS offers and he's a consensus top-15 player in Ohio as well as a consensus top-55 wide receiver in the nation.

According to Rivals' Allen Trieu, Alexander will also visit South Carolina and Louisville during official visit season, with Michigan also pushing to line up a visit. The Wolverines have yet to offer him.

Wisconsin will get the first crack at the wideout — Alexander's official in Madison is slated for June 12. The Gamecocks will get him the following Weekend (June 19) while Louisville has the last visit on the 29th.

Quick Scouting Report

Once you pop on the tape, it's clear why he's so sought-after. Alexander is a nuanced route-runner for a high schooler, and the Withrow Tigers lined him up all over the field. He gets open at all levels and while he doesn't display elite speed, he clearly has an elite feel for the game.

Alexander also displays great hands to make tough, contested catches in traffic, as well as a knack for making the first defender miss in open space. He looks like the kind of player that, again, given his skillset and what appears to be an innate feel for the game, could make an impact on a Power Four offense as soon as he steps on campus. The positional versatility certainly helps, and he simply knows how to get open.

What Alexander would mean for Wisconsin

Alexander would be the fourth four-star commit for Wisconsin according to 247Sports and the sixth according to On3Rivals. The Badgers have yet to add a receiver in the 2027 cycle, and they need help at the position in general.

For all of the transfer additions Wisconsin made to its offense this season, they don't appear to have a true, go-to wide receiver and that could be a severe handicap on what looks to be an otherwise promising offense. Alexander couldn't change that this fall, of course, but it's imperative that Wisconsin begins to land talented high school wideouts who can contribute immediately.