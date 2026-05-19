Badgers Making Push to Flip High-Upside Prospect Committed to Texas Tech

The Red Raiders of Lubbock, Texas have proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the new age of college football.

Its pockets lined with unlimited funds from billionaire oil and gas executive Cody Campbell, not to mention its prime recruiting location and strong NFL pipeline, Texas Tech is a well-oiled machine both on and off the field.

Its exceedingly deep pockets have made it a premier recruiting team on the national level. The Red Raiders' current 2027 class checks in at No. 2 in the country on On3/Rivals, while 247Sports has them at No. 19. Their '27 haul could be their best in recent years, but the Red Raiders have been a consensus top-25 recruiting team for the past three seasons.

Wisconsin, however, could be primed to make a dent in Texas Tech's proficient recruiting efforts. The Badgers have landed an official visit from current Red Raider Edge commit Brody Pfannestiel.

Wisconsin has Pfannestiel locked in for its June 4-7 weekend, the second big official visit weekend of the year. It'll be the projected outside linebacker's first official visit of the summer; he'll see the Red Raiders the weekend prior, followed by Kansas State the next weekend.

Pfannestiel has been committed to Texas Tech since March 13. However, he's since scheduled numerous visits and clearly isn't fully locked in with the Red Raiders quite yet.

Pfannestiel is a consensus three-star recruit from Hoisington, Kansas. He's also the consensus No. 4 player in Kansas, while On3/Rivals is a bit higher on him on the national scale, as he's ranked No. 47 in the country compared to No. 70 by 247Sports. He lists a baker's dozen offers including Iowa, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri, as well as the schools he'll visit officially, among others.

Pfannestiel is listed at 6-foot-4 and around 220 pounds. He could still certainly add some bulk, but he's just a high school junior and he already has an elite frame with his height. Matt Mitchell, Wisconsin's outside linebackers coach who's leading Pfannestiel's recruitment, has favored bigger, longer players on the edge in his tenure in Madison.

The Kansas native's Hudl tape is impressive; it features him playing everything from edge rusher to boundary receiver to fullback, and doing each quite well. While his athleticism allows him to be a jack-of-all-trades at the high school level, Pfannestiel displays a great get-off with his pass rush and the Badgers see him as a quarterback hunter.