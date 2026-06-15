Badgers Make Moves With Handful of Elite Young Quarterback Prospects

Wisconsin has done plenty of work on its stellar 2027 recruiting haul in recent weeks, sprucing up a class that currently ranks No. 16 on 247Sports and No. 24 on On3/Rivals.

But as the summer heat descends on Madison, plenty of prospects from future recruiting cycles are also making their way to campus. From sprawling recruiting events for rising junior prospects Wisconsin is interested in (Bucky's Barbecue) to a handful of less exclusive camps for high school players inside Camp Randall Stadium, there's no shortage of talent on the isthmus this summer.

Many of these summertime on-campus events are crucial early steps in a prospect's recruitment to a particular program. They get to meet and learn from the coaches in a more relaxed setting while getting a feel for the campus and the overall vibe of the school.

It's also an opportunity for coaching staffs to reap all the benefits of getting a player on campus without the need to schedule a more formal official or game-day visit, and they get to do it early in a prospect's high school career, helping build and strengthen relationships from the jump.

Of the myriad of intriguing prospects on campus in recent weeks, two gunslingers from future classes are worth keeping an eye on.

2028 QB Brayden Tillman (Traverse City, Michigan)

After a unbelievable visit and conversation with @CoachGuiton and @coachgrimey I am excited to announce I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin‼️Excited to get back on campus for a game.@CoachFick @BadgerFootball @TCWestTitanFB @CoachWagner31 @coachesper… pic.twitter.com/RZVfC4EPq6 — Brayden Tillman (@BrayTillman10) June 13, 2026

Tillman was on campus for Bucky's Barbecue, and the gunslinger from Michigan became Wisconsin's eighth known quarterback offer in the 2028 class thus far. He's currently a three-star prospect on On3/Rivals and unranked on 247Sports, but he does already boast nine offers. Tillman lists six MAC offers as well as scholarships from Purdue, Florida State and now Wisconsin.

One of the first things you notice about Tillman is his size. Just take one gander at that first picture in the above tweet, with him standing next to Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell is a tall, imposing man, at least 6-foot-4 if not 6-foot-5. Tillman, meanwhile, is listed at 6-foot-4 but looks to have an inch or two on the Badgers' skipper, at least. He also looks tall next to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who is also 6-foot-4 at least.

Tillman's combination of size and athleticism is evident on tape, and he moves quite well for his size. His frame also clearly helps him generate more power on his throws.

I'd expect Tillman to garner a significant number of Power Four offers by the time his recruitment is at its peak. Still, this is an exciting early relationship for Grimes and quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton.

2029 QB Lincoln Sellers (Belleville, Michigan)

Sellers' recruitment has yet to take off — the 2029 (current rising high school sophomore) prospect lists just one offer thus far from Old Dominion. Still, he's in the midst of a packed camp schedule that includes a handful of MAC schools as well as Northwestern, Purdue, Nebraska, Michigan and Michigan State.

By all accounts, Sellers shined at Wisconsin's camp and was one of the best prospects in attendance. He looks like Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, both with his gunslinging play-style and his luscious blonde hair. Sellers has blue chip written all over him, but the Badgers appear to have made a strong early impression. Sellers didn't leave Madison with an offer in hand, however.