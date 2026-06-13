The Three Most Intriguing Prospects on Campus for Bucky's Barbecue

Wisconsin football is set to run back its "Bucky's Barbecue" event this weekend, a large recruiting event in Madison featuring a number of top targets from the 2028 cycle.

The group of prospects in town is quite impressive this year as the Badgers have proved in recent weeks they aren't messing around on the recruiting trail, in the 2027 cycle and beyond.

Who are the most interesting prospects expected to be on campus this weekend? Let's take a look at the top three:

1. Jalanie George, Edge (Goodyear, Arizona)

When there's a five-star prospect in town (according to On3/Rivals, at least), he's immediately one of the most intriguing prospects on campus. It's already a huge win for the Badgers that they were able to lure the wrecking ball of an edge rusher to Madison for a visit considering he's one of the best players in the country.

Wisconsin has done a great job recruiting George's high school, Desert Edge, in Goodyear, Arizona. It's landed two recruits from that program (defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion and linebacker Nathan Jones) in the class of 2027, and is looking to strike gold in 2028 with a five-star prospect.

George already lists 35 offers and can essentially go play football wherever he wants in college. This is going to be a tough recruitment for the Badgers to win, especially since he already technically has a top six that doesn't include Wisconsin. Still, this is a big-time visit for this staff and it'll be interesting to see if they can make any headway.

2. Jamarios Canton, OL (Bradenton, Florida)

Wisconsin's new offensive line coach Eric Mateos has already proven to be a stellar recruiter. And though Canton has fielded offers from several top programs (Alabama, Ohio State, Texas) among many others, the Badgers could be a player for the consensus four-star prospect.

With the work he's put in early on in Madison (four recruits thus far in 2027 while helping retain a fifth), plus his sterling track record and his newfound ability to pitch "O-line U," I wouldn't count Mateos out of any recruitment at the moment.

Any top national prospect that makes his way to Madison is going to be intriguing, but with what Wisconsin has been able to do at offensive line under Mateos, this is one to circle in particular.

3. TE Tre Oiler (Heartland, Wisconsin)

This one is fascinating for lots of reasons. The Badgers dominated in-state recruiting in 2027, locking up the majority of the top talent (and almost every blue chip) from the Dairy State. It'll be interesting to see if they can replicate that feat in 2028, as there's another handful of really promising prospects from Wisconsin. Olier could be at or near the top of that list.

The tight end boasts over 30 offers including the likes of Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M and Miami, among many others. He's clearly an elite national recruit, but Wisconsin has gotten him on campus multiple times at this point and looks to be a player in his recruitment.

Nate Letton locked up a four-star tight end from Wisconsin (Korz Lorken) in 2027. Can he run it back in 2028?