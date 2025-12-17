The family holiday gathering at Jeff Grimes' house could be a little bit awkward this year.

The Wisconsin Badgers' offensive coordinator isn't technically allowed to recruit transfer portal players until the portal officially opens in early January, but his son Greydon Grimes already announced his intention to transfer away from the Kansas Jayhawks.

They'll have to talk about non-football topics only.

Kansas offensive tackle Greydon Grimes is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-6, 285-pound OL has three years of eligibility remaining. He's the son of Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/sfok9rvoMy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 16, 2025

Greydon was a three-star recruit coming out of high school as a defensive end and tight end, but he switched to offensive line for the Jayhawks.

Jeff Grimes was the offensive coordinator at Kansas when he recruited his son to join the team in the Class of 2024.

The father left after one season to take the same position at Wisconsin, but Greydon stuck with the Jayhawks after redshirting his first year.

This past season, Grimes only appeared in Kansas' first game of the season, playing four snaps at right tackle in a blowout win over FCS Wagner.

Now he's entering the portal to pursue football opportunities elsewhere, and reunion with his dad on the Badgers is an obvious fit.

It might not be automatic, though.

Thank you KU 💙 pic.twitter.com/Pk7kJjqxPk — Greydon Grimes (@GreydonGrimes) December 17, 2025

If Graydon Grimes wants to go somewhere to compete to start, he'll face an uphill battle at Wisconsin.

Kevin Haywood is expected to return to the starting left tackle role after tearing his ACL last season, and Emerson Mandell started 11 games at right tackle this year.

The Badgers also have five other offensive linemen from the 2025 class that all redshirted this season and will be competing for playing time in their second seasons.

And that doesn't account for other offensive linemen Wisconsin could pursue in the transfer portal.

That's not to say that Grimes couldn't win a competition, but if playing time is his priority, he could opt for a smaller school with more opportunity to see the field.

Working with his dad could be a strong enough motivation to come to Madison anyway.

