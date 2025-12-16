Wisconsin Badgers CB Ricardo Hallman will play in new college football all-star game
Ricardo Hallman was looking to reestablish himself as a premier play-maker in 2025 after a quiet 2024 season.
He might not have replicated his breakout 2023 season, but the Wisconsin Badgers cornerback played well enough to attract the attention of a brand new college football all-star game.
On Tuesday, he officially accepted his invite to play in the American Bowl in late January.
The American Bowl is a new senior showcase game in a similar vein as the Senior Bowl or the East-West Shrine Game.
Two teams of all-stars will square off with the help of coaching staffs full of former NFL coaches like Brian Billick, Mike Smith, Mike Nolan and Ron Turner.
It will be a nice opportunity for Hallman to show off his skillset in front of NFL scouts to try and boost his stock for the NFL Draft in April.
He looked to be on a fast-rising trajectory in 2023 when he led the country with seven interceptions as a sophomore.
He couldn't maintain that same production in his junior season of 2024, with zero interceptions and just four pass breakups in 12 starts.
2025 was his last opportunity to bounce back, and he had a solid season with two picks and five pass breakups on a team that struggled to find much success.
The American Bowl will be his opportunity to remind scouts just how much he is capable of and try to prove he's worth a late-round draft pick.
