Badgers starter enters transfer portal after Wisconsin failed to recruit his brother
The Wisconsin Badgers are left with a significant lack of experience at the cornerback position after their latest departure via the transfer portal.
Cornerback Geimere Latimer's decision to leave wasn't too surprising though, and it's not hard to guess where he'll end up next.
He made the announcement Tuesday that he plans to enter the portal after one season playing for Luke Fickell.
Latimer transferred in last year from Jacksonville State and took over the slot cornerback role for the Badgers.
He recorded 28 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games, though he did not record a pass breakup or an interception all season.
The junior was the Badgers only upperclassman left at the cornerback position, with senior starters Ricardo Hallman and D'Yoni Hill set to graduate.
Wisconsin will turn to rising sophomores Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes to lead the position, if Fickell and his staff don't add more experienced starters in the transfer portal.
Latimer's departure was expected after Wisconsin failed to land his younger brother as a high school recruit.
Running back Amari Latimer was a four-star prospect who was long committed to the Badgers before flipping to West Virginia at the last minute.
The Mountaineers are coached by Rich Rodriguez, who was Geimere Latimer's head coach at Jacksonville State before he transferred to Wisconsin.
It would be surprising to see the slot cornerback end up anywhere else but West Virginia when the transfer portal officially opens in early January.
