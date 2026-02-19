Wisconsin Badgers Lock In Official Summer Visit For Top In-State Running Back Recruit

The Wisconsin Badgers are trying to keep the best in-state running back recruit for 2027 from going elsewhere to play college football.

Luke Fickell's recruiting efforts for Kingston Allen from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay took their next steps this week, with the Badgers formally scheduling his official summer visit for the last weekend in May.

Wisconsin offered him a scholarship back in November, and they brought him in late last month for a junior day visit.

Allen had a dominant junior season in Green Bay, setting a new state record for single-season rushing yards and touchdowns scored on his way to the state title game.

He was a first-team all-state player and was named co-offensive player of the year for both the state and his conference.

Kingston Allen is the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year@KingstonAllen17 pic.twitter.com/1Bdy5FNYyU — Sports101 Daily (@a_rankings) December 6, 2025

Allen is still an unrated recruit by both Rivals and ESPN, but 247 Sports has him as a Top 25 running back in the country and a Top 5 player in the state for 2027.

His recruiting profile is only going to rise as he gets more attention, making it imperative that the Badgers secure his committment before more schools come calling.

He already has an offer from Northwestern, as well as some smaller schools in Michigan and North Dakota.

One of Allen's teammates, offensive lineman Richie Flanigan, is committed to Notre Dame.

Wisconsin already has a committment from the No. 1 player in the state for 2027, tight end Korz Loken, as well as in-state safety Dustin Roach and offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh.