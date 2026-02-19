Wisconsin Badgers Lock In Official Summer Visit For Top In-State Running Back Recruit
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers are trying to keep the best in-state running back recruit for 2027 from going elsewhere to play college football.
Luke Fickell's recruiting efforts for Kingston Allen from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay took their next steps this week, with the Badgers formally scheduling his official summer visit for the last weekend in May.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Wisconsin offered him a scholarship back in November, and they brought him in late last month for a junior day visit.
Allen had a dominant junior season in Green Bay, setting a new state record for single-season rushing yards and touchdowns scored on his way to the state title game.
He was a first-team all-state player and was named co-offensive player of the year for both the state and his conference.
Allen is still an unrated recruit by both Rivals and ESPN, but 247 Sports has him as a Top 25 running back in the country and a Top 5 player in the state for 2027.
His recruiting profile is only going to rise as he gets more attention, making it imperative that the Badgers secure his committment before more schools come calling.
He already has an offer from Northwestern, as well as some smaller schools in Michigan and North Dakota.
One of Allen's teammates, offensive lineman Richie Flanigan, is committed to Notre Dame.
Wisconsin already has a committment from the No. 1 player in the state for 2027, tight end Korz Loken, as well as in-state safety Dustin Roach and offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.