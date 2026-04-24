Big Decision Looms For Top Wisconsin Football Recruiting Target

Wisconsin football has been a big player in 2027 defensive line prospect Anitoni Tahi's recruitment.

The Badgers recently cracked the top six for the coveted defensive lineman. He's since trimmed his list to four and Wisconsin is a finalist alongside Arizona State, Kansas State and Minnesota.

Now, it's official: Tahi will announce his decision on Wednesday, April 29.

NEW: Chandler (Ariz.) Basha DL Anitoni Tahi has set his commitment date.



Tahi will announce Wednesday, April 29 and choose from four schools.



Intel: https://t.co/Wu04U8CJKa pic.twitter.com/GSBCXRDxK3 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) April 24, 2026

Here's what Tahi's impending decision means for Wisconsin:

EJ Whitlow looks to bounce back

Wisconsin defensive line coach EJ Whitlow has swung and missed on a handful of defensive linemen in this cycle. He's still got plenty of options on the board, but landing Tahi would be a big exhale for the position coach who is likely targeting two or three offensive lineman in this class, and has none currently committed.

Badgers continue to build from the trenches out

Of Wisconsin's nine current commits in the 2027 cycle, five play in either the offensive or defensive trenches. The Badgers have four offensive linemen currently in tow as well as a defensive edge in Isaac Miller.

Defensive line and offensive line have both been key areas of Wisconsin's perpetual rebuild the past few seasons. Some of the lineman talent in the 2027 class fell into the Badgers' lap with what they had inside the state, but they're clearly making it a priority to spruce up their developmental pipelines in the trenches.

Familiar foes on the recruiting trail

Along with the Sun Devils, Minnesota and Kansas State are the primary roadblocks for Wisconsin to land Tahi's commitment. The latter two schools in particular have gone toe-to-toe with the Badgers for several prospects in this recruiting cycle.

Cooper Ohnmacht, a blue-chip athlete from Kansas that Wisconsin is recruiting as a safety, also recently reached his top schools list. Alongside Wisconsin and a few others, the Wildcats and Gophers are finalists for his services as well.

Wisconsin looks to stay hot in 2027

The Badgers have been one of the hotter teams on the recruiting trail in 2027. They've hovered around and inside the top 25 national recruiting rankings. With the commitment of quarterback Jack Sorgi, Wisconsin is up to No. 16 nationally (7th in the Big Ten) on 247Sports and No. 18 on On3/Rivals (also 7th in the Big Ten).

It's obviously a long way to the finish line for the 2027 cycle, but it's good to see the Badgers keeping pace with some excellent recruiting teams in the Big Ten and landing some top priority targets. Tahi would keep that train rolling.