Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 WR Collin Dixon

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host 10 official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and seven uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

To kick things off, we will focus our attention on Ohio athlete Collin Dixon, who the Badgers like at wide receiver.

Name: Collin Dixon

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

High School: Tallmadge High School

Hometown: Tallmadge, Ohio

Projected Position: Wide receiver

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 89 ATH; No. 33 in Ohio for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 30 in Ohio

Other scholarship offers: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo

Previous visits to Wisconsin: The visit will represent the second time that Dixon has been on campus. He previously came for an unofficial visit this spring on April 14 and earned an offer from the Badgers during the trip.

Primary recruiters: Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram have been the primary contacts on the Wisconsin coaching staff for Dixon.

Four things to know:

Dixon is a two-way standout for his high school team and was an All-State selection a year ago. He had over 1,400 receiving yards with 20 touchdowns on offense and recorded 11 interceptions on defense last fall.

Dixon is also a great basketball player and runs track for Tallmadge High School.

All Badgers spoke with Dixon following his initial visit, and he noted that the relationships he has with the staff and players will be most important for his commitment, saying "those are the people I will be spending the majority of my time with."

He has an official visit to Illinois scheduled for June 17. Wisconsin and Illinois are considered the favorites to land Dixon, though Duke and Kentucky could also land an official visit from the three-star athlete.

Wisconsin has the lone crystal ball for Dixon on 247 Sports.

Junior Film:

