Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (June 5)

The Wisconsin Badgers remain busy on the recruiting trail, as both the football and men's basketball programs made moves this week that they hope will add future talent to the rosters.

While the football team's first big official visit weekend was the primary storyline, there were plenty of other important activities which occurred in terms of recruiting.

In an attempt to provide an overview of everything that happened, here is our weekly recruiting rundown.

Wisconsin basketball: Gehrig Normand offered

The Badgers became the latest school to get involved with 2023 wing Gehrig Normand out of North Richland Hills, Texas.

The 6-foot-5 prospect can play shooting guard or small forward at the next level, and overall, Normand is a tremendous fit stylistically. He is quick off the dribble and seems to have a nice outside shot based on his highlights.

You can check out our full offer breakdown here.

The offer aligns closely with one of Wisconsin's other top targets, Jamie Kaiser, taking an official visit to Virginia. The Badgers are still in the thick of things for the rising four-star prospect, but the longer Kaiser's recruitment goes, the harder it will be for Wisconsin to hold on in the race. He took an official visit to Madison back in May.

Wisconsin basketball: Gus Yalden highlights

Wisconsin commit Gus Yalden put together a solid weekend while taking part in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League last week.

As a result, a new batch of highlights dropped for the four-star forward.

This weekend, the Wisconsin football team has 11 of their top 2023 prospects on campus for official visits.

With the majority of the players scheduled to take other official visits in June, it might take a little bit for the full results of the weekend to take shape, but from all accounts, things appear to be going well.

You can read up on each of the visitors in Madison below:

All Badgers will have more coverage on this first group of official visitors to come, and will also preview the next wave of recruits scheduled to be on campus next weekend.

The Wisconsin staff held its first camp of the summer and had several intriguing prospects in town.

While there were no new offers extended immediately after camp, the showcase allowed for the staff to see a host of 2023 and 2024 prospects from inside the state and across the Midwest in action.

Wisconsin still has additional camps scheduled for this month, so it will be interesting to see if any new offers go out in the coming weeks as a result of this initial camp.

2023 offensive linemen such as Austin Barrett and Tristan Cook, who each took part in the camp, are names to know should Wisconsin miss out on some of their official visitors on campus this weekend.

Two former Wisconsin athletes recently made commitments after entering the transfer portal.

Cornerback Donte Burton announced on Twitter that he plans to play for Tulsa next season, while wide receiver Isaac Smith will head to Eastern Michigan.

Neither move changes anything on Wisconsin's end, but it is nice to see that they each found a new home via the transfer portal.

Lastly, a couple of new scholarship offers happened in the 2024 recruiting class, and Wisconsin landed a significant addition to the June 10 official visitor list.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin offered Hawaii outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele and Florida defensive back Emiril Gant. The two players look like intriguing options, with Lafaele standing out with multiple Power-5 offers and hailing from the same high school as Nick Herbig.

You can read our full offer breakdown of each player here.

In addition to offering Emiril Gant from Lake Mary High School in Florida, the Badgers landed a key visit from one of his teammates.

Four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall announced that he will use an official visit to Madison next weekend. The 2023 prospect is one of the highest-rated cornerbacks with an offer from the Badgers, and his addition to the June 10 official visitor list is big.

You can read more details about Marshall here.

