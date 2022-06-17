[Watch] 2023 WR Collin Dixon discusses his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers

This month, the Wisconsin Badgers have added several players to their 2023 recruiting class, including three in the past seven days.

Earlier this week, I had the chance to sit down and interview one of the newest Wisconsin commits, wide receiver Collin Dixon.

Dixon was on campus last weekend for an official visit to Madison, and he followed that up by committing on Monday, June 13.

A three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals, Dixon is a talented three-sport star, excelling in football, basketball, and track. He possesses good size for the wide receiver position at 6-foot-2, and he is excellent after the catch.

Playing for Tallmadge High School in Ohio, Dixon put up big numbers last season on both sides of the ball. On offense, Dixon recorded 69 receptions for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns, while on defense, he added three sacks and 11 interceptions this past season.

Dixon chose Wisconsin over other scholarship offers from Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, and Purdue.

Wisconsin originally extended an offer to Dixon back in April while he visited with his family.

In the brief interview with the three-star commit, we discuss:

His commitment and his recent official visit

His relationship with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted

How he fits in Wisconsin's offense

His goals for his senior year of high school

You can check out the three-minute interview below or in the video drop-down.

