Skip to main content

[Watch] 2023 WR Collin Dixon discusses his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon breaks down his most recent visit and commitment to the Badgers.

This month, the Wisconsin Badgers have added several players to their 2023 recruiting class, including three in the past seven days.

Earlier this week, I had the chance to sit down and interview one of the newest Wisconsin commits, wide receiver Collin Dixon.

Dixon was on campus last weekend for an official visit to Madison, and he followed that up by committing on Monday, June 13.

A three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals, Dixon is a talented three-sport star, excelling in football, basketball, and track. He possesses good size for the wide receiver position at 6-foot-2, and he is excellent after the catch.

Playing for Tallmadge High School in Ohio, Dixon put up big numbers last season on both sides of the ball. On offense, Dixon recorded 69 receptions for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns, while on defense, he added three sacks and 11 interceptions this past season.

Dixon chose Wisconsin over other scholarship offers from Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, and Purdue.

Wisconsin originally extended an offer to Dixon back in April while he visited with his family.

In the brief interview with the three-star commit, we discuss:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • His commitment and his recent official visit
  • His relationship with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted
  • How he fits in Wisconsin's offense
  • His goals for his senior year of high school

You can check out the three-minute interview below or in the video drop-down. 

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

2023 Wisconsin football commit Collin Dixon posing during his official visit to Madison.
Recruiting

[Watch] 2023 WR Collin Dixon discusses his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt Belz2 minutes ago
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen running with the football (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football: three Badgers make Phil Steele's preseason All-American teams

By Matt Belz4 hours ago
Ohio forward Raleigh Burgess playing for Indiana Elite.
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball: the Badgers offer 2024 center Raleigh Burgess

By Matt Belz17 hours ago
The Wisconsin Badgers home court of the Kohl Center
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: B1G releases conference opponents for 2022-2023

By Matt Belz21 hours ago
Caesar Williams celebrates at Camp Randall.
Recruiting

Texas cornerback A.J. Tisdell commits to the Wisconsin Badgers

By Matt Belz22 hours ago
Wisconsin basketball head coach Greg Gard speaking with his team (Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: how the five newest Badgers might fit in next season's rotation

By Matt BelzJun 16, 2022
Bucky Badger running in (credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin is the latest to offer Texas 4-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

By Matt BelzJun 15, 2022
Marrietta High School cornerback Jace Arnold standing on the sidelines.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football official visit preview: Georgia cornerback Jace Arnold

By Matt BelzJun 15, 2022