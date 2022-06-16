Skip to main content

Texas cornerback A.J. Tisdell commits to the Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers add another defensive back in the class of 2023 with College Station cornerback A.J. Tisdell.

The Wisconsin Badgers have aggressively targeted cornerbacks and safeties in the 2023 recruiting class.

With safety Justin Taylor already committed in the cycle, Wisconsin welcomed several talented defensive backs to campus for official visits during the first two weekends of June. 

It appears as though those efforts have begun to pay off for Paul Chryst and the Badgers, as Texas cornerback A.J. Tisdell took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Tisdell is the ninth overall commit in the 2023 class for the Badgers and he is the third player to commit that recently took an official visit to Madison over the weekend, joining outside linebacker Jordan Mayer and wide receiver Collin Dixon

Rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals, Tisdell hails from College Station, Texas, and he is the first player from the Lone Star State in the class. 

Tisdell picked Wisconsin over several other offers. Some of his notable scholarships elsewhere include Power-5 schools such as Baylor, Cal, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt. 

In his junior film, he does a great job of breaking on routes and closing quickly. Additionally, he possesses decent length at just under 6-feet tall, which should help him at the college level. Tisdell flashes an ability to high-point the ball and break up passes using his athleticism at times too.

Tisdell recorded 48 tackles, one interception, and double-digit pass breakups as a junior at College Station High School. Based on his production he was named to the District 8-5A first team. Tisdell also participates in track and field for his high school team.

Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat was the primary recruiter of Tisdell, and I would expect the Badgers to add more cornerbacks in the coming weeks if things go according to plan. 

Wisconsin will host Georgia cornerback Jace Arnold this weekend, and he is hoping to make a decision in the next couple of weeks, so he is another name to potentially watch. Other cornerbacks of note include four-star Braeden Marshall and three-star Nate Johnson, both out of Florida. 

Tisdell's official visit to Madison over the weekend was his first visit to Wisconsin, and in the end, helped seal the deal. 

You can watch Tisdell's entire junior film here

