Wisconsin football official visit preview: Georgia cornerback Jace Arnold

Over the weekend of June 17, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host three official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes all uncommitted prospects, but each player would represent a significant addition to the current class which sits at eight total commits.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

Next up in our rolling official visit preview series, we profile Georgia cornerback Jace Arnold, who will be on campus this weekend.

Name: Jace Arnold

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

High School: Marrietta High School

Hometown: Marrietta, Georgia

Projected Position: Cornerback

247 Sports Rank: four-stars; No. 32 CB in 2023; No. 31 player in Georgia

Rivals Rank: three-stars; No. 80 CB in 2023; No. 72 in Georgia

Other scholarship offers: Arkansas, Buffalo, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This weekend's official visit to Madison will be Arnold's first trip to Wisconsin since picking up an offer from the Badgers back in September.

Primary recruiters: Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard have each been in frequent contact with Arnold.

Seven things to know:

Arnold earned an offer from Wisconsin back on September 15.

The four-star cornerback also runs track and is very fast.

Arnold told All Badgers that he looks forward to "finally getting to see the city, meet the rest of the coaching staff, and how they run things" in Madison.

Given his stellar man-to-man coverage abilities and athleticism, Wisconsin thinks Arnold could be versatile enough to play nickel or on the outside.

He hopes to make his college commitment in the next couple of weeks.

Arnold has an official visit to Vanderbilt scheduled for later this month.

When the time comes to make a final decision, Arnold told All Badgers that he is "looking for honesty in the coaching staff, somewhere family oriented, just want a chance to compete."

Junior film:

