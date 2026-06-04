Here's What Makes Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams a Perfect Fit for Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin football landed its pièce de résistance in the 2027 recruiting class with four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams.

He's a consensus top-15 safety in the country according to both 247Sports and On3/Rivals, although Wisconsin appears set to play the lanky 6-foot-3 defensive back at corner.

The prized recruit, who held two-dozen offers including the likes of Miami, Florida, LSU and Auburn, would be an upgrade to just about ever secondary in the nation. But he's a particularly perfect fit at Wisconsin. Here's why:

Williams fits the archetype of defensive back UW wants

6-foot-3 FSU transfer cornerback Cai Bates. | Christian Borman.

In recent years under head coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, we've increasingly seen the Badgers target long, lanky defensive backs who can line up all over the secondary.

"The guys that have length," new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples said this spring when describing what he looks for in a corner. "For me, it’s not as much who’s the tallest, but who has that arm length where they can engage in combat while still protecting their feet.”

The 6-foot-3 Williams fits that description to a tee, and boasts the height as well for good measure.

Williams brings needed man-to-man ability to Madison

Former Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Badgers have been a zone-heavy defense in each of their three seasons under the direction of Tressel. By all accounts, they don't plan on changing that this fall, but they also recognize that they need the ability to play man-to-man in a pinch to challenge some of the better wideouts and passing attacks in the conference.

“We’re still a heavy zone team, but we gotta challenge, we gotta go play catch man and win on slot receivers," safeties coach Jack Cooper said this spring.

Enter Williams, who excels as a man-to-man cover corner. His aformentioned size and length certainly helps, as he can get up close and personal at the line of scrimmage without the fear of getting overpowered by a bigger receiver. But he also simply has the ball-hawk ability and coverage instincts you need on an island in man coverage.

Wisconsin's secondary was rough last season

Alabama shredded Wisconsin football's secondary last season. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

For many of the reasons discussed above, the Badgers' secondary left a lot to be desired last season — it wasn't long and athletic enough, and it didn't have players it could consistently trust in man coverage.

Williams projects as the kind of player who can solve both of those problems. No, he won't see the field until fall of 2027 at the very earliest, but after deploying a secondary last season that ranked No. 62 nationally in passing yards allowed per game and got absolutely shredded by the top passing games they faced, the Badgers landing several blue-chip, highly promising defensive backs in the ensuing offseason is an excellent sign.

If the Badgers were going to land a top national player at any position in this cycle, it's feasible that cornerback would've been the first choice of many people both inside and outside the Wisconsin football facility.

The Badgers crave versatility in their secondary

Wisconsin CB Bryce West. | Christian Borman.

Pop on Williams' tape, and you see the defensive back playing everything from free safety to boundary corner to nickel. Wisconsin obviously has players that it likes at certain positions, but it's also prized versatility this offseason and into the spring.

From talk of 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore safety Raphael Dunn playing a "big nickel" role, to presumed starting nickel corner Bryce West being praised by multiple coaches for his ability to excel at multiple positions, it's clear the Badgers want a handful of chess pieces in their secondary for schematic flexibility. Considering Williams is lined up at a different position in the secondary in nearly all of his top Hudl highlights, he certainly checks that box.