Wisconsin football official visit preview: '23 OLB Jordan Mayer

An official visit preview for 2023 outside linebacker Jordan Mayer, who will be in Madison this upcoming weekend.

Over the weekend of June 10, the Wisconsin Badgers football team will host 10 official visitors from the 2023 recruiting class. The list of visitors includes three committed prospects and seven uncommitted targets who hold the Badgers in high regard.

Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player in an attempt to preview their upcoming trip to Madison.

After covering wide receiver Collin Dixon yesterday, we now turn our attention to 2023 edge rusher Jordan Mayer. 

Name: Jordan Mayer

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235 pounds

High School: Thomas Jefferson High School

Hometown: Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania

Projected Position: Outside linebacker

247 Sports Rank: three-stars; No. 53 Edge; No. 16 in Pennsylvania for 2023

Rivals Rank: three-stars

Other scholarship offers: Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Georgia Tech, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Previous visits to Wisconsin: Mayer was on campus April 22 for a spring unofficial visit, but this weekend will represent his first official visit. 

Primary recruiters: Outside linebackers coach Bobby April is the primary point of contact for Wisconsin and the two have built a strong relationship. "Coach April is a real good dude, and they kind of play an old-school brand of football that I love," Mayer told All Badgers following his initial visit to Madison. 

Four things to know:

  • Mayer was previously committed to Boston College. He stepped away from his commitment with the Eagles on April 22. 
  • Mayer is a defensive end and tight end for his high school team. As a junior, he registered 68 tackles and three sacks. 
  • "Wisconsin is definitely recruiting me harder than anyone else right now," Mayer said earlier this month in an interview with All Badgers. 
  • He recently announce a top-four of Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. 
  • Mayer took an official visit with Cincinnati this past weekend, and he recently visited Virginia Tech as well. He has an official visit lined up for the end of June with West Virginia. 

Junior Film: 

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15168530/613f482e041d6b0b64f5e09f

