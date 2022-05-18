Wisconsin football recruiting: Badgers offer 2023 offensive lineman Koby Keenum

With one offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class, position coach Bob Bostad continues to push for additional linemen to join James Durand.

On Tuesday, Bostad extended a new offer to Koby Keenum of Florence, Alabama.

The No. 3 center in the country, according to Rivals, Keenum is a three-star prospect with nearly 40 scholarship offers.

The Badgers are just the latest to offer Keenum, and his offer list includes Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt to name a few.

Despite multiple visits, Keenum does not yet have an offer from Alabama or Auburn, but he will officially visit Penn State in June, so he is open to potentially leaving the South for college.

At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he has good size for an interior offensive lineman at the college level. Like most highly-recruited offensive linemen, Keenum plays left tackle for Mars Hill Bible School, but his run-blocking ability and size are probably best suited for guard or center.

The offer to Keenum makes a ton of sense for Wisconsin, given the large number of tackles that the team has on the roster for the coming years.

Overall, Keenum's recruitment will likely come down to official visits, and considering his robust offer list, it will be a tough one to win for Bostad and the Badgers. Wisconsin will need to get the three-star lineman on campus to have a shot in the coming months.

You can watch his junior highlights here.

