Wisconsin football official visit preview: 2023 cornerback Nate Johnson

The Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects this weekend on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

After covering four prospects over the past two days, next up is Florida cornerback Nate Johnson III.

Clearwater Central Catholic athlete Nate Johnson is one of 11 official visitors for the Wisconsin Badgers during the weekend of June 3.

Name: Nate Johnson III

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

High School: Clearwater Central Catholic High School

Hometown: Clearwater, Florida

Projected Position: Cornerback

247 Sports Rank: unranked

Rivals Rank: three-stars

Other scholarship offers: Appalachian State, Boston College, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Middle Tennessee State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Temple, Toledo, Washington State, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.

Previous visits to Wisconsin: This will mark the first time that Nate Johnson will be on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Primary recruiter: Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat have each been heavily involved in Johnson's recruitment. Both coaches went down to see Johnson during the spring, and he told All Badgers that their relationship has really grown since that visit.

Five things to know:

Johnson plays wide receiver and cornerback for his high school team. Last fall he recorded 48 receptions for over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense, and added three interceptions defensively.

Johnson told All Badgers that he is looking forward to seeing what the Wisconsin football program has to offer and the campus environment specifically.

Leonhard and Poteat love his versatility and the athleticism he brings to the cornerback position.

At this point, Johnson has other official visits scheduled with Boston College, Pitt, and Washington State for June.

Johnson hopes to make a final decision before the first game of his senior year.

Quote of note: When it comes to a final decision Johnson noted that there are a couple of important things he will be looking for:

To be around a good football program and coaching staff, as well as a great place to expose his talents and get an education.

Junior Film:

