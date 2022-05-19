Wisconsin football offers five players in the 2024 and 2025 classes Wednesday

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to scour the country for players in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.

Wednesday proved to be a busy day for the staff, as five new offers went out to current freshmen and sophomores in high school as part of the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

Here is an overview of the five prospects that recently received an opportunity to potentially play for the Badgers down the road.

Iverson Howard - 2025 RB

2025 running back Iverson Howard, of Gaithersburg, Mayland, was the first player to receive an offer on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11 prospect from Quince Orchard High School helped lead his team to a state championship last fall as a freshman playing on the varsity squad.

The Badgers join Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia in pursuit of the talented tailback.

Extremely fast and shifty, Howard does a great job of maintaining his balance as a runner. He is more than capable of breaking tackles and making the first defender miss at a young age as well. However, his acceleration when he first touches the ball and ability to hit the hole at full speed stand out most on film.

According to his Twitter bio, Howard runs a 4.48 40-yard dash, and he was an All-County selection as a freshman.

Expect his recruitment to continue to blow up based on his early film.

You can watch those highlights here.

Jordan Marshall - 2024 RB

Cincinnati running back Jordan Marshall of Archbishop Moeller High School was the second prospect to receive an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday.

A four-star prospect by 247 Sports, Marshall has additional scholarship opportunities from Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, and Vanderbilt at this time.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is a quick and physical back that also has the ability to run by defenders with his speed. He is frequently utilized in the passing game by his high school team, and he displays great hands out of the backfield. Marshall appears to be a potential three-down back at the next level, and his offer list will likely grow this summer as he hits the camp circuit.

Marshall ran for 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He also added 427 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiving threat.

You can check out his sophomore highlights here.

Bear Tenney - 2025 TE

Wisconsin also came through with an offer to 2025 tight end Bear Tenney of Chandler, Arizona.

At 6-foot-5 and already 230 pounds, Tenney is a prototypical tight end at this stage of his development. He currently plays wide receiver and tight end for Hamilton High School, but he moves well and is a productive pass catcher at both positions.

Only a freshman in high school, he holds additional scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Louisville, Marshall, Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington. He has significant interest coming from many more schools across the country, so his recruiting profile will likely only continue to expand in the coming years.

The Badgers recruited the state of Arizona well under Paul Chryst, so we shall see if Tenney is another player who is willing to travel north for college. He plays for the same high school as former Wisconsin defensive end Garrett Rand.

Here are Tenney's freshman highlights.

Kenny Woseley - 2024 CB

Jumping over to the defensive side of the ball, the Wisconsin Badgers also extended a scholarship offer to 2024 cornerback Kenny Woseley of Philadelphia.

An upper-tier three-star prospect, Woseley is one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania for 2024 and already has a great offer list. Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia have also offered the Imhotep Institute Charter High School star.

Woseley has solid size for the cornerback position at 5-foot-11, and his quickness in coverage stands out on film. He possesses good ball skills, as evident by recording multiple interceptions as a sophomore, and overall, he is an intriguing player in the 2024 cycle.

Woseley's recruitment will be very difficult to win for the Badgers, but an offer is a necessary first step in the process.

You can watch his highlights from this past fall here.

Stone Saunders - 2025 QB

2025 quarterback Stone Saunders of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was the final prospect to earn an offer on Wednesday night.

The offer to Saunders comes a week after offering his high school teammate Rico Scott, a four-star wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.

Saunders is listed at 6-foot-2 and threw for a school record 46 touchdowns as a freshman last fall. He was also an All-State selection as well and threw for over 3,000 yards with only five interceptions.

A pro-style quarterback prospect, Saunders is the second quarterback to receive an offer from the Badgers in the 2025 class, and he should be one of the top quarterbacks when the initial rankings for his cycle come out.

Wisconsin is not the only school that has taken notice of Saunders though. The Badgers represent offer No. 12 for the talented QB, who has notable offers from Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Texas A&M.

We will see how big of a player Wisconsin will be in his recruitment, but his film is incredibly impressive for a young player. He shows an ability to throw the ball to all three levels of the defense on film, and his arm strength should only continue to improve as he develops physically.

You can watch his entire freshman film here.

