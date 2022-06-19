Wisconsin lands 2023 wide receiver Trech Kekahuna out of Hawaii

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to accumulate commitments in the 2023 recruiting class during the month of June.

On Sunday, Hawaii wide receiver Trech Kekahuna decided to commit to Paul Chryst and the staff while on campus for an official visit to Madison.

Kekahuna took to Twitter to announce his college decision.

The 5-foot-11 speedster just recently received an offer from the Badgers earlier this month after a strong performance at one of Wisconsin's summer camps, and he wasted little time before returning. He held additional offers from Boise State, Hawaii, and Nevada.

Kekahuna played for Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii last season, the same school that produced current Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig and safety Kamo'i Latu. As a junior, Kekahuna recorded 192 rushing yards with two touchdowns and added 672 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also is a standout in track and was the anchor on back-to-back 4x100m state championship teams in 2021 and 2022.

A three-star prospect, Kekahuna ranks as the No. 13 prospect in all of Hawaii and is the No. 164 athlete per 247 Sports. While he is a versatile playmaker, Kekahuna will begin his career as a wide receiver and join assistant coach Alvis Whitted's position group. He is the second wide receiver commit in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon.

Kekahuna represents Wisconsin's tenth overall commit in the 2023 cycle, and he is the fourth commit in the past seven days.

He will transfer and play at powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas next fall. The move will bring Kekahuna slightly closer to Wisconsin, and give him a chance to play against some of the top teams in the country while showcasing his abilities on the biggest stage.

In terms of a player, Kekahuna is lightning quick. He is not overly big at 5-foot-11 and around 185 pounds, but his abilities in the open field are impressive. He is a prototypical slot receiver and should provide Wisconsin with a player capable of creating separation. Additionally, Kekahuna's speed should make him a viable option on jet sweeps and potentially in the return game.

Wisconsin has stockpiled wide receivers in the past couple of cycles, so the Badgers are likely done with both Dixon and Kekahuna in the fold. The Hawaii native is a different type of receiver than any of the other recent additions, with Alvis Whitted signing two receivers over 6-foot-2 last season, and Dixon also standing 6-foot-2.

You can check out his junior highlights below.

The full list of commits in the 2023 recruiting list now stands at:

