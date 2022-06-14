Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star athlete KJ Parker

The 2023 recruiting class for the Wisconsin Badgers football team continues to grow at a rapid rate. The past two days alone, Paul Chryst and his staff received commitments from a pair of three-star prospects, with outside linebacker Jordan Mayer and wide receiver Collin Dixon each announcing their pledge to UW.

However, that did not stop the staff from extending a new camp offer in the class of 2024 to KJ Parker on Monday.

Parker is a three-star athlete out of Elmhurst, Illinois, and the 5-foot-11 sophomore is now up to three Power-5 offers. Iowa and Iowa State previously offered him back in December.

An All-State selection a year ago while playing both ways for Immaculate Conception High School, Parker had 32 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver. On the defensive side of the ball, Parker added 50 tackles, eight interceptions, and 16 pass breakups as a defensive back.

Given his quickness and playmaking ability, he seems like the type of athlete that the offensive and defensive coaching staff might end up fighting over. Parker appears to have good speed in his sophomore highlights, but his ball skills also stand out on both sides of the ball.

Parker also competes in track, and it is easy to see that background in his highlights.

Wisconsin has made significant inroads in the state of Illinois in the 2023 cycle with three commitments already, including safety Justin Turner who has a previous relationship with Parker. An additional connection working in Wisconsin's favor is that Jim Leonhard is a former NFL teammate of Parker's high school defensive backs coach. It will be interesting to see if those connections can help the Badgers in this recruitment.

Parker is the No. 59 athlete in the country for the 2024 class according to 247 Sports, and the No. 13 player in the state of Illinois for his cycle.

You can check out his sophomore highlights below.

