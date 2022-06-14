Skip to main content

Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star athlete KJ Parker

The Badgers extended a new offer to 2024 athlete KJ Parker out of Elmhurst, Illinois.

The 2023 recruiting class for the Wisconsin Badgers football team continues to grow at a rapid rate. The past two days alone, Paul Chryst and his staff received commitments from a pair of three-star prospects, with outside linebacker Jordan Mayer and wide receiver Collin Dixon each announcing their pledge to UW.

However, that did not stop the staff from extending a new camp offer in the class of 2024 to KJ Parker on Monday.

Parker is a three-star athlete out of Elmhurst, Illinois, and the 5-foot-11 sophomore is now up to three Power-5 offers. Iowa and Iowa State previously offered him back in December.

An All-State selection a year ago while playing both ways for Immaculate Conception High School, Parker had 32 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver. On the defensive side of the ball, Parker added 50 tackles, eight interceptions, and 16 pass breakups as a defensive back.

Given his quickness and playmaking ability, he seems like the type of athlete that the offensive and defensive coaching staff might end up fighting over. Parker appears to have good speed in his sophomore highlights, but his ball skills also stand out on both sides of the ball.

Parker also competes in track, and it is easy to see that background in his highlights.

Wisconsin has made significant inroads in the state of Illinois in the 2023 cycle with three commitments already, including safety Justin Turner who has a previous relationship with Parker. An additional connection working in Wisconsin's favor is that Jim Leonhard is a former NFL teammate of Parker's high school defensive backs coach. It will be interesting to see if those connections can help the Badgers in this recruitment.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Parker is the No. 59 athlete in the country for the 2024 class according to 247 Sports, and the No. 13 player in the state of Illinois for his cycle. 

You can check out his sophomore highlights below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Bucky Badger waves a Wisconsin flag in pregame.
Recruiting

Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star athlete KJ Parker

By Matt Belz36 minutes ago
The American Family Field Logo being installed in Milwaukee (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball programs to play in "Brew City Battle" at American Family Field

By Matt Belz16 hours ago
Wisconsin basketball assistant Joe Krabbenhoft talking on the sidelines of a game.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: assistant Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate HC

By Matt Belz21 hours ago
2023 WR Collin Dixon.
Recruiting

Three-star WR Collin Dixon commits to Wisconsin

By Matt Belz22 hours ago
2023 outside linebacker Jordan Mayer stretching in warmups.
Recruiting

Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2023 outside linebacker Jordan Mayer

By Matt BelzJun 12, 2022
An aerial shot of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (June 12)

By Matt BelzJun 12, 2022
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis speaking to reporters during March Madness.
Basketball

Johnny Davis pre-draft process: workouts, visits, and mock draft updates

By Matt BelzJun 11, 2022
Tight end Jake Ferguson catching a pass in rookie mini-camp (Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson signs a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys

By Matt BelzJun 11, 2022