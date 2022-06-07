Wisconsin offers 2025 cornerback Tre Poteat from Verona

With the way that 2025 cornerback Tre Poteat was accumulating scholarship offers the past few weeks, it was just a matter of time before the Wisconsin Badgers came through with an offer to the talented freshman.

Following a strong camp performance on Monday afternoon, the Badgers extended an offer to the Verona High School (Wis.) product.

The son of current Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, Tre has yet to play varsity football, but already standing 6-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, his athletic profile is very strong for a player his age.

Playing both wide receiver and cornerback at the junior varsity level, Poteat holds additional offers from Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Toledo, and UMass, with interest flooding in from other schools around the country.

His father, Hank, played in the NFL for nearly a decade and was a standout at the University of Pittsburgh before ultimately landing a job as the cornerback's coach for Paul Chryst at Wisconsin last season.

With his father's ties to the program, one would assume the Badgers have the inside track early in his recruitment, though his offer list will likely continue to grow in the coming years. There is a long way to go, and it is hard to project how a player his age will develop, but Poteat could be one of the top prospects in the state in the coming years.

Poteat is just the seventh player in the 2025 class to earn an offer from Wisconsin, and he is the first freshman from the state of Wisconsin.

You can see his highlights below:

