Wisconsin offers 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant

After missing on three-star defensive back Kahlil Tate and four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall over the past couple of weeks, the Wisconsin Badgers made a new offer in the 2023 recruiting class over the weekend.

Wisconsin became offer No. 30 for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena, California.

At 5-foot-11 and around 175 pounds, Pleasant has good size for the cornerback position and has elite athleticism, which makes him one of the top uncommitted cornerbacks in the country.

A consensus top-150 recruit, Pleasant plays the game with impressive speed based on his track background, which includes California State Championships in the 100 and 200-meter dash. He ran a 10.3 100-meter back in May to secure the CIF Championship, breaking the state record for the event.

However, it will be interesting to see if the Badgers can become a threat in his recruitment, which already boasts plenty of offers from around the nation. Pleasant released a top-6 on July 14, with Boston College, Cal, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, and USC each making the cut.

With three official visits remaining, after using one at Boston College in June and another official visit scheduled for November with Oregon, the assumption is that Wisconsin is hoping to land one of those pivotal opportunities.

It will be an uphill battle for the Badgers to land Pleasant, considering the level of competition and the timing of the offer, but his talent level makes this an offer with little to lose. Pleasant's older brother played for USC, making the Trojans a potential favorite at this juncture, but the fact that Pleasant will take official visits this fall gives Wisconsin at least a shot to possibly get him on campus for a game.

The Badgers currently have three defensive backs committed in the 2023 cycle, with cornerbacks Jace Arnold and A.J. Tisdell, as well as safety Justin Taylor. Wisconsin continues to remain open to another defensive back in this class though, with four senior cornerbacks and two senior safeties on the roster heading into the fall. Three of those seniors are California natives, with John Torchio, Jay Shaw, and Alexander Smith all coming from the state.

Rodrick Pleasant is the No. 15 cornerback in the country according to Rivals, while 247 Sports has him as the No. 8 overall player for his position and a top-10 player in California for 2023.

You can check out some of his junior highlights below.

