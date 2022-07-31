Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (July 31)

Next week the Wisconsin Badgers football team will begin fall camp, while the men's basketball team is inching closer to their 10-day trip to France.

However, that has not stopped both programs from continuing to recruit for future classes, as this week once again brought about plenty of recruiting developments, offers, and news.

In an attempt to provide an overview of everything that happened during the past seven days, here is the weekly recruiting rundown.

Basketball: Wisconsin offers Jesse McCulloch

On the heels of another July evaluation window, the Wisconsin Badgers have identified another target in the 2024 recruiting class this week, offering Ohio forward Jesse McCulloch on Monday.

The Cleveland native continues to see interest pour in from across the country, and the Badgers are one of a handful of schools to offer McCulloch in July. At 6-foot-8, he has the ability to score inside or from three-point range, making him an exciting prospect to monitor.

Indiana, Cincinnati, and Ohio State have all offered McCulloch since the Badgers offer on Monday.

You can read the entire offer breakdown from earlier this week here.

Basketball: 2023 official visits

The Badgers will have one of their top remaining 2023 recruits on campus this week for an official visit, as Nolan Winter comes to town on August 3 (first reported by Evan Flood of 247 Sports).

The Lakeville North High School standout has been a top target of Wisconsin's for some time now, and the Badgers will look to add the talented big man alongside current commits John Blackwell and Gus Yalden. Minnesota is considered the other favorite for Winter, but this visit will be important for Wisconsin's chances.

Top wing prospect Gehrig Normand out of Texas wrapped up an official visit to Michigan State over the weekend, culminating with a scholarship offer from the Spartans. The 6-foot-6 small forward visited Madison back in late June and is one of the Badgers' top remaining targets too. The new offer could shake up Normand's recruitment, as Normand previously took official visits to Missouri, Oklahoma State, and Wisconsin, with additional interest from Texas and plenty of other top schools.

The Badgers made their twelfth offer in the 2025 class this week, offering tight end/edge rusher Gabe Kaminski of Nazareth Academy in Illinois.

The 6-foot-3 athlete was an all-conference selection as a freshman last season, combining for 47 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks.

Kaminski noted that Wisconsin assistant Bobby April made the offer during a phone call, making him likely an outside linebacker recruit for the Badgers.

A quick and twitchy athlete off the edge, Kaminski is incredibly athletic and already holds several offers despite only entering his second year of high school in 2022. Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee have also offered him to date.

The Badgers hosted Kaminski back in March for a junior day and have one of his high school teammates, safety Justin Taylor, committed in the 2023 recruiting class.

You can check out Kaminski's freshman highlights below.

There are few players that the Wisconsin Badgers have targeted in the 2023 recruiting class from inside the state so far, holding only one commit from the state in running back Nate White.

However, the Badgers made an important step towards potentially adding another commitment from the state, offering a preferred walk-on opportunity to Will McDonald of Hudson, Wisconsin.

McDonald is very familiar with the program, as his older brother plays defensive end for UW, and the coaching staff is hoping to add Will to join the same position group.

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state for his grade according to 247 Sports, McDonald holds multiple scholarship offers, and told All Badgers that he is considering Kansas, North Dakota State, and Northern Illinois as well.

You can read more about McDonald and Wisconsin's pursuit of the three-star defensive end here, or check out his junior highlights below.

Four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall made his college decision on Saturday, opting to stay closer to home and play for UCF over his final three of Nebraska, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Marshall took an official visit to Madison back in June but has since been trending away from the Badgers after UW added cornerbacks Jace Arnold and AJ Tisdell in the 2023 class.

The announcement on Saturday closes out a tough month in the 2023 recruiting class for the Badgers, as the team missed on several significant targets in the class, notably:

LB Tackett Curtis - USC

TE Zach Ortwerth - Iowa

DB Kahlil Tate - Iowa

OL Joe Crocker - Mississippi State

QB Lincoln Kienholz - Washington

CB Braeden Marshall - UCF

