Wisconsin Badgers spring recruiting update: 2023 tight ends

With spring football in full swing and the coaching staff welcoming a plethora of 2023 and 2024 recruits to campus, the Wisconsin Badgers and their recruiting efforts are ramping up ahead of summer official visits.

With that in mind, over the next two weeks, we will look at three players to watch at each position group in the 2023 recruiting class as the Badgers look to close on some of their top targets under the direction of recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner.

New offers are bound to come out, and recruitments seem to change at the drop of a hat, but in the first iteration of this series, let's look at the tight ends to know for the 2023 class at this time.

Jackson Carver

Jackson Carver of Culver, Indiana, is the only uncommitted tight end prospect with an off from the Badgers at this time.

The 6-foot-6 pass-catcher recently took a pair of unofficial visits to Madison in March, and the Badgers appear to be in the thick of things for him.

Carver has a growing list of suitors though. The three-star tight end holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia at the Power-5 level.

Until Wisconsin offers any other tight ends in the 2023 class, Carver is the top option. The Badgers are vying for a summer official visit, and as things stand, they are in a good spot to potentially earn one of his five visits. Carver is a multi-sport athlete that fits what Wisconsin prioritizes at the position, so expect the Badgers to push hard this spring and summer for him on the recruiting trail.

Carver was previously committed to Notre Dame as a lacrosse player in the 2022 class before he reclassified and decided to concentrate on football.

Sam Peters

While Jackson Carver is the top option for the Badgers, there are a couple of players that could emerge this summer and earn an offer. One of those players is Minnesota tight end, Sam Peters.

Peters is still searching for his first Power-5 offer, but he does have scholarships from Air Force, Akron, Army, Eastern Michigan, Massachusettes, Northern Illinois, and Wyoming.

The three-star prospect from Maple Grove High School visited Madison last season for a game and could be an option if Carver opts to go elsewhere.

On film, Peters shows an ability to stretch the field as a receiver and appears to be a capable blocker. It's hard to know where he currently sits on Wisconsin's recruiting board under new tight ends coach Chris Haering, but if he comes and camps with the Badgers, Peters could be a player that surprises.

Peters is set to visit Madison this upcoming week.

Nollenn Tabaska

Another name to know ahead of the summer camp circuit is Nollen Tabaska of Brookfield East High School.

At 6-foot-7 and around 230 pounds, Tabaska is an intriguing player from inside the state. His frame makes him a mismatch as a receiving threat, and his frame allows him to add additional weight as an in-line blocker.

The Badgers have a history of offering Wisconsin kids that perform well in front of the coaches at camp in the summer, and Tabaska is the type of athlete that could flash in a camp setting. Wisconsin signed JT Seagreaves of Monroe in the 2022 cycles after standing out at camp. Maybe Tabaska is next.

Tabaska has offers from Army and Central Michigan right now, but he is also on Wisconsin's radar. The Badgers are being very selective with in-state offers in 2023, but Tabaska is one of the highest-rated prospects right now and is talented enough to land at the Power-5 level.

Tabaska also plays basketball for Brookfield East, and the last two tight-end prospects to sign with Wisconsin have basketball backgrounds.

He will be visiting Madison this upcoming week for spring practice.

