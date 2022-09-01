Sleeper Class of 2023 QB Recruits Worth a Late Look

"The Year of the Quarterback" is still being sorted out with great depth in college football recruiting.

As we move from the offseason to in-season college football recruiting coverage, there has been a bit of a lull in the verbal commitment department.

It's understandable, of course, because football at every level has either started or is set to start in the next week or so, meaning coaching staffs are focused on the field over the future—at least for now.

Fans of college football's programs without key recruits at certain positions, mainly quarterback, continue to scan social media and available clips to see if there are any hidden gems somehow still on the board despite so much talent at the sport's most important position in the class of 2023.

While some passers could potentially play their way into more scholarship consideration over the coming months, there is still an array of arms that could fit the bill at the Power Five or FBS level given unique skill sets and the potential offensive systems they would play in.

Programs like Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Florida State, South Carolina, TCU, Purdue and others are still quarterback-less in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Intel suggests Georgia and a few others will concede and not take a prep passer barring a change of plans, though most on the list would still consider adding one before pen meets paper on National Signing Day.

Naturally, there are some uncommitted senior quarterbacks creating some buzz as their final season before college football gets going.

Sports Illustrated looks at a handful worth keeping an eye on among those without Power Five offers to their name as of Sept. 1.

Ryan Browne - New Berlin (N.Y.) Milford Academy

If his name sounds familiar, it's because the 6'5'' Browne was one of the top quarterbacks in Florida last fall, helping lead Venice (Fla.) High School to a state championship as a senior in scoring 39 total touchdowns (31 passing). He did so with a big arm and enough mobility to keep defenses honest, something he showed again last week in his debut at post-graduate program Milford Academy in throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Browne was invited to throw at college camps all over the country this summer, pushing his name up various boards ahead of what should be a busy fall slate on the visit front. Wisconsin will get him on campus this weekend, while Florida State and Purdue have stayed in contact and could earn gameday visits down the line.

"They kept contact with me all summer," Browne told SI after throwing for the staff in June. "I’ve been talking on the phone with Coach (Bobby) Engram regularly."

AJ Samuel - New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

A longtime starter, and winner, at one of New Orleans' most storied high school programs, Samuel offers dual-threat ability and short-to-intermediate accuracy at the next level. The production is there, too, scoring some 60 touchdowns over the last two varsity campaigns, against great talent along the way. Samuel has added good mass this offseason, something we saw at a camp this spring, where he took command of those around him. He projects as a productive, mature leader who will win games in college wherever he ends up, though Hawaii is his best offer to date.

Earl Woods - Hueytown (Ala.) High School

If the unconventional is the desire of a coaching staff, particularly one with quarterback runs within the play design, Woods may be among the best fits nationally even when the committed quarterbacks are lumped in. The Birmingham-area star was a statistical machine in 2021, leading HHS to the Class 6A state championship game in Alabama thanks to more than 3,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing. Woods's 67 touchdowns helped to earn him Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year honors as a junior. As twitchy a runner at the position as there is in the country, the 5'10" star has offers from Navy, Alabama State, Grambling, Jacksonville State, Austin Peay, North Alabama and others beyond the FBS.

Cole LaCrue - Broomfield (Colo.) High School

Among the quarterbacks still available, the 6'2" LaCrue may have the most fun tape to break down given the athleticism and gunslinger-like traits he shows on Friday nights. As a junior, it resulted in 30 total touchdowns with creativity and pizazz often included. Also a baseball player, the arm talent and mobility make for a modern quarterback talent with a lot to gain as a senior this fall. Central Michigan has offered and hosted LaCrue for an official visit in the summer and now others are picking up the phone with him in mind. Wisconsin, Cal, Nebraska and others have increased communication, and a trip to Madison is lined up for the second week of the college football season.

"I love pressure so just gonna go show them why I’m the guy," LaCrue told SI this week of his sleeper status.

Ike Owens - Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks

One of the top programs in the state of Oklahoma has a new passer at the helm heading into 2022 and he showed big-time flashes in spot duty in 2021, throwing for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. Owens is an efficient player at 6'2", 190 pounds, completing 10 of 13 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns to kick off his senior season just last week. He also shows touch in pushing the ball to the second and third level, with strong anticipation signs flashing along the way. FCS programs are courting Owens at this time but as he gains experience, the FBS could soon come calling.

