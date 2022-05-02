Wisconsin Badgers weekend recruiting roundup

Lost in the shuffle of NFL Draft weekend there were several key recruiting announcements that took place related to Wisconsin football and basketball.

The basketball team not only secured a commitment but also scheduled a big official visit with a top target. There were also plenty of football-related rumblings as the Badgers made a significant top-10 list, offered a key transfer prospect, and secured some major official visits for June.

Here is a quick breakdown of all the news and notes that happened on the recruiting front for the Badgers over the weekend.

Basketball: Max Klesmit commitment

The Badgers picked up a key transfer commitment from Max Klesmit on Saturday. The former Wofford guard comes to Madison with multiple years of eligibility remaining after averaging almost 15 points per game a year ago for the Terriers.

Klesmit is a native of Neenah, Wisconsin.

You can read a full recap of his commitment here.

Basketball: Gus Yalden schedules official visit

2023 forward Gus Yalden, a four-star prospect originally from Appleton (Wis.), has set up an official visit with the Badgers, according to Evan Flood of 247 Sports.

Yalden will visit Madison from Tuesday to Thursday of this week, and he is one of the top prospects that Greg Gard and the staff have followed for some time.

At 6-foot-9, the skilled post-player has an inside-out game on offense makes him a highly-sought recruit. He has already taken official visits to Nebraska and Rutgers so far, and holds additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Xavier.

You can check out his junior highlight below.

Basketball: Ben Carlson transfers to Utah

Former Wisconsin forward Ben Carlson took to Instagram over the weekend to announce his commitment to Utah.

The Minnesota product played two years with the Badgers but opted to enter the transfer portal following last season.

He has multiple years of eligibility remaining at his new home in Salt Lake City.

Best of luck to Ben.

After recently decommitting from Boston College and taking an unofficial trip to Madison for a spring practice, Pennsylvania edge rusher Jordan Mayer has quickly set a return trip for an official visit.

The three-star prospect has seen his recruitment blow up lately, but he is ready to visit campus over the weekend of June 9-11.

Mayer has other scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Temple, Toledo, and West Virginia.

In need of safety depth, the Wisconsin Badgers offered Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu on Saturday.

A former high school teammate of Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig, Latu would represent a significant addition to the defense after he played in every game last season for Utah.

Latu has three years of eligibility remaining and was a three-star prospect out of high school with offers from Nebraska, USC, Washington, and others.

You can read more about Latu here.

Still searching for their first 2023 commitment on offense, the Wisconsin Badgers made offensive lineman Ian Reed's top-10 list over the weekend.

The four-star tackle out of Texas is one of the most highly-rated offensive line recruits for the Badgers in the 2023 class, and it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can secure an official visit from him this summer.

Reed's top-10 also includes Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.

