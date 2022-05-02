Skip to main content

Wisconsin Badgers weekend recruiting roundup

An overview of the Wisconsin football and basketball recruiting news from over the weekend.

Lost in the shuffle of NFL Draft weekend there were several key recruiting announcements that took place related to Wisconsin football and basketball. 

The basketball team not only secured a commitment but also scheduled a big official visit with a top target. There were also plenty of football-related rumblings as the Badgers made a significant top-10 list, offered a key transfer prospect, and secured some major official visits for June. 

Here is a quick breakdown of all the news and notes that happened on the recruiting front for the Badgers over the weekend. 

Basketball: Max Klesmit commitment

The Badgers picked up a key transfer commitment from Max Klesmit on Saturday. The former Wofford guard comes to Madison with multiple years of eligibility remaining after averaging almost 15 points per game a year ago for the Terriers. 

Klesmit is a native of Neenah, Wisconsin. 

You can read a full recap of his commitment here

Basketball: Gus Yalden schedules official visit

2023 forward Gus Yalden, a four-star prospect originally from Appleton (Wis.), has set up an official visit with the Badgers, according to Evan Flood of 247 Sports. 

Yalden will visit Madison from Tuesday to Thursday of this week, and he is one of the top prospects that Greg Gard and the staff have followed for some time. 

At 6-foot-9, the skilled post-player has an inside-out game on offense makes him a highly-sought recruit. He has already taken official visits to Nebraska and Rutgers so far, and holds additional scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Stanford, TCU, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Xavier. 

You can check out his junior highlight below. 

Basketball: Ben Carlson transfers to Utah

Former Wisconsin forward Ben Carlson took to Instagram over the weekend to announce his commitment to Utah. 

The Minnesota product played two years with the Badgers but opted to enter the transfer portal following last season. 

He has multiple years of eligibility remaining at his new home in Salt Lake City.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Best of luck to Ben.  

Football: Jordan Mayer schedules OV

After recently decommitting from Boston College and taking an unofficial trip to Madison for a spring practice, Pennsylvania edge rusher Jordan Mayer has quickly set a return trip for an official visit.

The three-star prospect has seen his recruitment blow up lately, but he is ready to visit campus over the weekend of June 9-11.

Mayer has other scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Temple, Toledo, and West Virginia.

Football: Kamo'i Latu offered by UW

In need of safety depth, the Wisconsin Badgers offered Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu on Saturday.

A former high school teammate of Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig, Latu would represent a significant addition to the defense after he played in every game last season for Utah.

Latu has three years of eligibility remaining and was a three-star prospect out of high school with offers from Nebraska, USC, Washington, and others.

You can read more about Latu here

Football: Wisconsin makes Ian Reed's top-10

Still searching for their first 2023 commitment on offense, the Wisconsin Badgers made offensive lineman Ian Reed's top-10 list over the weekend. 

The four-star tackle out of Texas is one of the most highly-rated offensive line recruits for the Badgers in the 2023 class, and it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can secure an official visit from him this summer.

Reed's top-10 also includes Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M. 

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

2023 forward Gus Yalden (Credit: Angela Wilhelm/awilhelm@citizentimes.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekend recruiting roundup

By Matt Belzjust now
Wisconsin offensive linemen practicing this spring.
Football

Wisconsin spring football: offensive line overview

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Wisconsin Badgers undrafted free agent tracker

By Matt BelzMay 1, 2022
Wofford guard Max Klesmit (Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports_
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball lands Wofford transfer Max Klesmit

By Matt BelzApr 30, 2022
Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks breaking up a pass. (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hick drafted by the Denver Broncos

By Matt BelzApr 30, 2022
Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen (Credit: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin DL Matt Henningsen selected by the Denver Broncos

By Matt BelzApr 30, 2022
Utah safety Kamo'i Latu (Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin offers Utah safety transfer Kamo’i Latu

By Matt BelzApr 30, 2022
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson picked by the Dallas Cowboys

By Matt BelzApr 30, 2022