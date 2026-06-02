Wisconsin's 2027 Recruiting Efforts Prove Luke Fickell Knows What He Needs to Fix

For as uninspiring and at times downright embarrassing as Luke Fickell's tenure has been in Madison, Wisconsin has by and large been a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail under his regime.

The Badgers haven't exactly dominated recruiting on a national scale, but they've competed with — and bested — top national powerhouses for a handful of key recruits, both via the transfer portal and the high school ranks.

Of course, it hasn't led to success on the field, as Wisconsin is coming off its worst season on the gridiron since 1990.

But the Badgers' efforts in the 2027 cycle indicate to me that they finally know exactly what they need to fix.

Fickell approached the Wisconsin job entirely wrong in every aspect — philosophically, schematically, all of the above. (See: hiring an Air Raid offensive coordinator, relying too heavily on high school recruiting, ect).

Those are some of his bigger-picture misteps, but the Badgers have also had a littany of distinct on-field deficiencies as well. I wouldn't call a single position group's performance satisfactory in the Fickell era, but some units have struggled more than others — and in very specific ways.

Royalton Allen gives Wisconsin a physical, ball-hawking DB

Oak Hills’ wide receiver/DB Royalton Allen. | Jose Huerta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin's latest commit in the 2027 cycle, California three-star cornerback Royalton Allen, may not get as much buzz largely due to the Badgers also being extremely close to landing highly sought-after cornerback Mekhi Williams, who's rated higher.

But make no mistake— Allen is the exactly the kind of player Wisconsin needed to add to its secondary.

The only knock I have with him is his height (an even 6-feet tall). The Badgers have targeted height in their secondary, but new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples has said height isn't everything — it's more about wingspan and length.

Otherwise, I love what Allen brings to the table. First of all, he's incredibly physical in coverage and shines in man-to-man situations, an area Fickell admitted Wisconsin "has to get a helluva lot better at" last season.

What's more, his breaks on the ball are ferocious and given his positional versatility (he plays wideout in high school in addition to defensive back), his hands and ball skills are excellent. That's an area Wisconsin needs work in as well, as the Badgers picked off just four passes last season — only 14 FBS teams notched fewer interceptions.

Jai Jones is an elite seperator

Chandler wide receiver Jai Jones. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four-star wideout Jones would make plenty of programs happy, but I particularly love this pickup for Wisconsin because of his specific skillset.

The Badgers have struggled to sustain productive receivers in the Fickell era, and there's been a multitude of reasons. Obviously, Wisconsin's quarterback play hasn't been good enough; in fact, last season it was the worst in the Power Four and bottom five in the entire country. That certainly hasn't done Badgers' wideouts any favors.

But Wisconsin has also simply deployed a myriad of largely mediocre receivers with no true defining traits. It's had a few shifty slot threats such as Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna, along with a deep-ball receiver in Vinny Anthony. But they haven't had, say, a true jump-ball wideout or a skilled route-runner. The latter is exactly what Jones brings to the table.

The receiver's ability to get open against both man and zone coverage is what stands out the most from his Hudl tape. That's going to be a huge asset in Madison. The Badgers have lacked a route technician who thrives at making himself available for his quarterback in some time, but Jones appears primed to change that.